Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III has opted out of the Citrus Bowl game against Iowa on New Year's Day, leaving 5-star true freshman Nico Iamaleava to make the start under center for the Volunteers.

Milton announced his decision Tuesday on social media to skip the bowl and begin preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Milton threw for 2,813 yards and 20 touchdowns against five interceptions this season. He rushed for another 299 yards and seven scores. He finishes his six-year collegiate career with 5,353 passing yards and 37 TDs for Michigan (2018-20) and Tennessee. He added 12 rushing TDs.

The 6-foot-6 Iamaleava was the No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports composite ranking. He has appeared in four games this season, throwing for 163 yards and a TD.

The 21st-ranked Volunteers (8-4) play No. 17 Iowa (10-3) on Monday afternoon in Orlando.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Tennessee QB Joe Milton III opts out, Vols to start freshman puedes visitar la categoría College Football News.