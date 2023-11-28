Tennessee star Rickea Jackson (foot) remains sidelined

There is still no timeline for injured Tennessee star Rickea Jackson to return to the lineup.

Coach Kellie Harper said Tuesday that it isn’t clear when Jackson, the leading scorer for the Lady Vols, will return from a right foot injury.

“We’re still in the same situation where each and every day is the day we’re going to be evaluating her,” Harper said, per the Knoxville News. “Each day is different. So, literally, I’ll walk in today and find out what she’s doing today. I know (the boot) was definitely off some.”

The No. 20 Lady Vols meet No. 18 Notre Dame on Wednesday in Knoxville in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Jackson has missed the past four games and hasn’t played since Tennessee’s 92-91 loss to Florida State on Nov. 9.

The fifth-year forward recorded the 10th double-double of her career against the Seminoles, scoring 31 points and recording a career-high 17 rebounds.

Jackson was a first-team All-SEC selection last season, her first at Tennessee. She played her first three seasons at Mississippi State.

