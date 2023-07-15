College Football News

Tennessee vacates 11 wins from 2019, 2020 seasons

July 15, 2023
Tennessee on Saturday learned that it had 11 wins vacated as part of the punishment for the 200-plus recruiting violations committed by former coach Jeremy Pruitt.

All 11 games won in the 2019 and 2020 seasons have been erased, wiping the Volunteers from the top 10 all-time in college football victories.

Sixteen ineligible players competed in all the vacated victories, a Tennessee spokesperson told the Knoxville News and ESPN on Saturday. The players were ineligible due to their involvement in any of the 18 Level I violations and 200 individual infractions committed during Pruitt’s short tenure.

Tennessee went 8-5 in 2019, including a bowl win, and 3-7 in 2020. The official record book will now show 0-5 and 0-7 records for those two seasons.

The vacated wins now mean Tennessee is 856-410-53 in its history, dropping from the top 10 all-time. The Vols are now No. 11 all-time.

On Friday, the football program was placed on five years’ probation and fined $8 million after the NCAA discovered more than 200 violations during Pruitt’s tenure.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions also cut 28 scholarships for the Volunteers, while Pruitt received a six-year show cause and will be suspended for the first full season if another school hires him.

Pruitt compiled a 16-19 record in three seasons in Knoxville from 2018-20. He worked as a senior defensive assistant for the New York Giants in 2021, his most recent employment in major football.

Tennessee avoided a bowl ban. The Volunteers went 11-2 last season under coach Josh Heupel and won the Orange Bowl.

The NCAA charged the program with 18 Level 1 violations in July 2022. They included charges that Pruitt and his wife, Casey, provided $60,000 in impermissible benefits and cash payments to players’ families.

Tennessee self-imposed several penalties after the violations were announced, including a 16-scholarship reduction over the past two seasons.

