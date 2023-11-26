Terry Bowden dismissed by Louisiana-Monroe

Louisiana-Monroe fired coach Terry Bowden on Sunday, one day after the Warhawks finished a 2-10 season.

Bowden, the son of Hall of Fame coach Bobby Bowden, went 10-26 in three seasons at ULM. The Warhawks were routed 52-21 by Louisiana on Saturday to finish 0-8 in Sun Belt play and conclude the seasons with 10 straight losses.

“After a thorough review, we have decided to make a change in the leadership of ULM football,” ULM athletic director John Hartwell said in a statement. “I want to thank Coach Terry Bowden for all he has done over the last three years for our football program and our university.”

The Warhawks went 5-19 in Sun Belt play in Bowden’s three seasons.

Bowden, 67, has a 185-140-2 coaching record and is best known for his stint at Auburn from 1993-98. He was the National Coach of the Year for leading Auburn to an 11-0 record in 1993 and compiled a 47-17-1 record at the school before he resigned with a 1-5 mark midway through the 1998 season.

Bowden later resurfaced at Akron and went 35-52 with the Zips from 2012-18.

Bowden also served as head coach at lower-level programs Salem (1983-85), Samford (1987-92) and North Alabama (2009-11).

–Field Level Media