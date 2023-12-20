texas-a&m's-evan-stewart-enters-portal;-lt-overton-picks-alabama

Texas A&M receiver Evan Stewart entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

He entered on the same day that defensive lineman LT Overton announced his transfer from the Aggies to Alabama.

Stewart has caught 91 passes for 1,163 yards and six touchdowns in two seasons with the Aggies.

Stewart was a five-star recruit in Texas A&M's 2022 recruiting class. He was an immediate hit with 53 receptions for 649 yards and two touchdowns and earned some freshman All-American honors.

This season, Stewart had 38 catches for 514 yards and four scores.

Overton was a five-star recruit in the same class as Stewart. He had 48 tackles and one sack in two seasons with Texas A&M.

Overton also considered Florida State, South Carolina and Texas before choosing the Crimson Tide. He said the opportunity to see a lot of playing time in 2024 was a big factor in his decision.

"They're looking, because they have a few guys leaving this year," Overton said of Alabama, according to ESPN. "They're really looking for pure ends for pass rush. I'll be filling in at the defensive end position."

Fellow Aggies 2022 five-star recruit Walter Nolen, a defensive tackle, also is in the transfer portal.

--Field Level Media

