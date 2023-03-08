Texas A&M-Corpus Christi seals NCAA tourney bid

After being down by 16 points in the first half, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi rallied for a 75-71 win over Northwestern State in the Southland Conference tournament championship game on Wednesday in Lake Charles, La.

Jalen Jackson scored 17 points and handed out six assists for the Islanders (23-10), who are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year. Owen Dease contributed 16 points, Trevian Tennyson had 14 points and Isaac Mushila finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

DeMarcus Sharp poured in a game-high 32 points for the Demons (22-11). Ja’Monta Black added 15 points, and Jalen Hampton logged 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi came back to lead by eight points with just under five minutes to play. A layup by Sharp with 56 seconds to go cut the gap to 72-71, but Tennyson responded with a layup with 22 seconds remaining and Jackson hit a clinching free throw with five seconds left.

–Field Level Media

