texas-a&m-getting-5-star-wr-cameron-coleman

Cameron Coleman, a five-star wide receiver from Phenix City, Ala., will be leaving his home state after announcing his commitment to Texas A&M on social media on Tuesday night.

Coleman is the No. 8 player in the nation and No. 1 wide receiver in the Class of 2024, according to the 2024 ESPN 300 rankings. At 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Coleman is the No. 11 player overall, No. 3 wide receiver and top player in Alabama, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

ESPN’s ranking has him as the second-best player from Alabama after cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe, the fourth-ranked player overall out of Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Ala. Mbakwe committed to Alabama in July of 2022.

Coleman picked coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies, who have now added six prospects from the 2024 ESPN 300 rankings list.

Last season, Coleman caught 31 passes for 542 yards and six touchdowns for Central High School in Phenix City.

Coleman had offers from other Southeastern Conference schools, including Alabama and Auburn in his native state. He also got offers from Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan, Colorado, Oregon and more.

He made an official visit to Texas A&M on June 16 and also went to Auburn, Clemson and LSU in the same month.

