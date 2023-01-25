texas-a&m-halts-no.-15-auburn’s-home-win-streak-at-28

Behind the duo of Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV, visiting Texas A&M upset No. 15 Auburn 79-63 on Wednesday night to end the nation’s longest home winning streak at 28 games.

Radford had 16 first-half points and finished with a team-high 30 on 8-of-17 shooting from the floor for Texas A&M (14-6, 6-1 SEC). He also added nine rebounds and two assists and was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Taylor IV added 15 points and four assists on 6-of-9 shooting. He was 3 of 5 from behind the arc.

Starters Dexter Dennis (five points), Henry Coleman III (seven points, five rebounds) and Julius Marble (nine points, three rebounds) were also productive for the Aggies.

Andersson Garcia (seven points, six rebounds) and Andre Gordon (four points, two assists) played well off the bench for the visitors.

Johni Broome had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks for Auburn (16-4, 6-2). Wendell Green Jr. added 16 points and five assists.

Allen Flanigan (eight points, four rebounds), Zep Jasper (six points) and Jaylin Williams (eight points, seven assists) rounded out the Tigers’ starting lineup. Chris Moore returned after missing three games with a shoulder injury and added a rebound off the bench.

Auburn jumped out to a 10-2 lead early behind a 10-0 run, which was capped by a monster slam dunk by Flanigan.

Nearly midway through the first half, the Tigers held a 23-17 advantage behind eight points from Broome. But a 21-5 run, sparked by Radford and Taylor, put Texas A&M up 38-28 with 3:50 to go in the half.

The Aggies closed the half on a 7-2 run and entered halftime with a 45-30 lead.

Auburn trimmed Texas A&M’s lead to 55-43 with 12:10 left in the second half. A layup and two free throws by Green cut the Aggies lead to 59-49 with just over eight minutes to play in the second half. But the Tigers never could close the gap.

–Field Level Media