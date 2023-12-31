texas-a&m-has-no-trouble-with-prairie-view-a&m

Senior forwards Henry Coleman III and Andersson Garcia each had double-doubles, junior guard Wade Taylor IV scored in double figures for the 11th time this season and the Texas A&M Aggies went on to a 79-54 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Saturday night at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Coleman finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds, setting the tone early with five dunks in the first half. Garcia added 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Taylor finished with 14 points. The Aggies were just 3-of-24 from beyond the arc but they overcame that by dominating points in the paint, 48-20, and winning the rebounding battle, 63-31.

Texas A&M improved to 6-0 in the series. The Aggies (9-4) head into SEC play riding a two-game winning streak. The Panthers (5-8) will enter SWAC play on a three-game skid.

The Aggies led wire-to-wire, scoring the game's first points on a 3-pointer by Jace Carter. That was the start of what became a 13-0 run, capped by a dunk by Coleman with 15:11 left in the first half.

The Panthers didn't score their first points until a little more than five minutes into the game on a basket by Charles Smith IV. Prairie View senior guard Javontae Hopkins finished with a team-high 20 points.

But the night belonged to A&M. Coleman converted a dunk later in the first half despite being fouled to extend A&M's lead to 22-8 with 11:27 left before the half. Coleman missed the free throw, but the Aggies were in control.

Texas A&M led 34-21 at halftime and pulled away in the second half.

The Aggies rolled to the win despite shooting 40.6 percent from the floor. But Texas A&M held the Panthers to 32.1 percent from the floor.

--Field Level Media

