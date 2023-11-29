College Football News

Texas A&M QB Max Johnson transferring to UNC

By on Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Former LSU and Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson is transferring to North Carolina.

“Excited to be a Tar Heel! Let’s Go!” he posted Wednesday on X.

Johnson announced he was entering the transfer portal on Sunday. He is a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Texas A&M fired Jimbo Fisher and hired former Duke head coach Mike Elko to lead the program after a 7-5 season in 2023.

As a redshirt sophomore for the Aggies in 2023, he passed for 1,452 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games.

Johnson has thrown for 5,853 yards, 47 TDs and 12 picks over parts of four seasons at LSU (2020-21) and Texas A&M (2022-23).

–Field Level Media

