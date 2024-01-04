deneme bonusucasino sitesi1xbet casinoonline poker sitelerirulet sitelerisweet bonanza

Texas DT Byron Murphy II enters NFL draft

Reportng - Field Level Media

04/01/2024

Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II plans to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Murphy revealed his plans to turn pro after three seasons with the Longhorns, thanking head coach Steve Sarkisian and the other coaches for bringing him to Austin to play on the big-game stage.

Texas could be well-represented in the upcoming draft.

Murphy was often in the shadow of All-Big 12 defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat, but rates as a first-round draft pick according to Field Level Media. In his first season as a full-time starter in 2023, Murphy was named Big 12 defensive lineman of the year.

His unique skill set could make him a fit in varied defensive fronts in the NFL, and he's no slouch when it comes to athleticism as evidenced by his two offensive touchdowns -- the second in the Sugar Bowl loss to Washington on New Year's Day -- this season.

Murphy had 5.0 sacks as a junior. He was credited with an "elite" pass-rushing grade by Pro Football Focus with 40 QB pressures during the 2023 season.

Field Level Media features breaking news & coverage of 7,000+ annual events from a network of more than 200 professional journalists across North America.

