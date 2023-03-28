texas-keeps-rodney-terry-as-coach-on-reported-5-year-deal

Texas officially removed the interim tag and made Rodney Terry its permanent head coach on Monday.

Terry and the school agreed on a five-year contract, Stadium and ESPN reported earlier Monday afternoon.

Terry assumed the job on Dec. 12 when former head coach Chris Beard was suspended following allegations of domestic violence. Beard was fired less than a month later and eventually cleared of charges.

The Longhorns were 7-1 when Beard departed, while Terry led the team to an overall 29-9 mark and an appearance in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Their season concluded Sunday night with an 88-81 loss to Miami.

Players had stated their support for Terry to remain in the position full-time.

Terry, 55, served as an assistant at Texas under Rick Barnes from 2002-11, then was named head coach at Fresno State (2011-18) and later UTEP (2018-21).

Between the three schools, Terry has a combined record of 185-164 and two NCAA Tournament appearances.

