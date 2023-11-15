texas-lands-five-star-sg-tre-johnson

Five-star prospect Tre Johnson, the top shooting guard in next year’s recruiting class per 247Sports, committed to Texas on Wednesday.

A 6-foot-6 guard out of Dallas, Johnson — ranked No. 5 overall in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports — chose Texas over Baylor, where his father Richard Johnson Jr., played.

“I like the culture and my relationship with the coaching staff,” Johnson said. “They have guys who will be returning that will be good players around me. They see me as one of their guys who can come in and be effective on offense. They want me to be a one-and-done player who will always have a program to come back to.”

Adding Johnson gives the Longhorns a top five recruiting class, per 247Sports. Top-50 seniors Cam Scott (four-star shooting guard) and Nicolas Codie (four-star power forward) also committed to Texas.

–Field Level Media