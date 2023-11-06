texas-qb-quinn-ewers-(shoulder)-upgraded-to-‘day-to-day’

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is progressing from an injury to his throwing shoulder and was labeled “day-to-day” Monday by Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian.

Ewers missed the past two games due to the injury to his right shoulder and he began throwing the football late last week. Sarkisian said he did more throwing on Monday.

“It’s more day-to-day,” Sarkisian told reporters. “Ultimately, this is a ‘How does he feel?'” Sarkisian said.

Ewers sprained the shoulder against Houston on Oct. 21. He has completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 1,915 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season for Texas (8-1, 5-1 Big 12).

Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy started at quarterback the past two games and guided the Longhorns to victories over BYU and Kansas State. Murphy passed for 418 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in the two starts.

Murphy will start again Saturday at TCU if Ewers isn’t ready to play.

