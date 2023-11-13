texas-star-rb-jonathon-brooks-(knee)-done-for-season

Texas star running back Jonathon Brooks will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee during Saturday’s 29-26 victory over TCU at Fort Worth, Texas.

Brooks was injured while being tacked in the fourth quarter of the contest. He will soon undergo surgery.

“We’re heartbroken for Jonathon,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Sunday via statement. “He was having a fantastic season and leaves a void that needs to be filled. But we know he will continue to be an invaluable leader on our team, helping us prepare as we move forward in our mission this season.

“I know he’ll work extremely hard in his recovery, get back to full speed as soon as he can, and we will be there by his side supporting him through all of that.”

Brooks rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games this season. His rushing yardage ranks sixth nationally. Brooks also caught 25 passes for 286 yards and one score.

Brooks rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 74 yards against TCU prior to the injury. It was his sixth 100-yard outing of the season.

Brooks played sparingly his first two seasons at Texas. One reason was the presence of Bijan Robinson, who won the Doak Walker Award last season as the nation’s top running back.

Robinson was the eighth overall pick in the NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, Brooks was viewed as the top NFL running back prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft.

How the injury impacts his draft status — he could choose to remain at Texas — remains to be seen.

CJ Baxter is the Longhorns’ second-leading rusher with 390 yards.

Texas (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) visits Iowa State on Saturday.

–Field Level Media