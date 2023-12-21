Texas State coach G.J. Kinne gets 5-year contract

Texas State rewarded football coach G.J. Kinne on Thursday with a new five-year deal through 2028.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the school for Kinne, who guided the Bobcats (7-5) to their first-ever bowl game in his first season with the program in 2023.

"Since Day One of Coach Kinne leading our football program, it was apparent he was the right guy for the job," said Don Coryell, Texas State director of athletics. "We've been impressed with his leadership and ability to quickly establish a culture that elevates the experience of our student-athletes.

"From bringing in our best newcomer class ever to making our first bowl game to him earning attention from national awards, Coach Kinne has achieved a good amount in year one and this contract extension represents our belief in him to take us to the top of the Sun Belt Conference and beyond."

Texas State joined the FBS in 2012 and had not experienced a winning season since 2014.

The Bobcats take on Rice (6-6) in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday in Dallas.

"I appreciate President (Kelly) Damphousse and Don Coryell for their commitment and trust in not only me, but in our entire staff, student-athletes, and program," Kinne said. "It was just over a year ago where the three of us shared our aligned vision for Texas State football, and we have been able to achieve some of those things we discussed.

"We're proud of the team reaching a bowl game and excited for all of Bobcat Nation to celebrate this great moment for our program in Dallas next week, but we believe we can win championships at Texas State. Our goal is to continue to take this program to new heights and build on this year's success."

Kinne, 35, played quarterback at Texas and Tulsa before spending time on several NFL practice squads and in the CFL.

He was the offensive coordinator at Hawaii (2020) and UCF (2021) before leading Incarnate Word to a 12-2 record in his first season as a head coach in 2022.

--Field Level Media

