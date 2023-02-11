texas-tech-forces-23-turnovers,-defeats-no.-12-k-state

De’Vion Harmon scored 20 points and freshman Lamar Washington established career bests of 13 points and five steals as Texas Tech knocked off No. 12 Kansas State 71-63 on Saturday at Lubbock, Texas.

Jaylon Tyson added 11 points and Kevin Obanor scored 10 as the Red Raiders (13-12, 2-10 Big 12), who are tied for last in the conference, won for just the third time in the past 13 games.

Markquis Nowell recorded 18 points and four steals for Kansas State (19-6, 7-5), which dropped its ninth consecutive game in Lubbock. Desi Sills added 12 points and Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 10 for the Wildcats, who are just 4-5 after a 15-1 start.

Kansas State leading scorer Keyontae Johnson had just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Texas Tech shot 41.8 percent from the field, including 7 of 25 from 3-point range.

The Wildcats shot just 35.2 percent and were 6 of 26 from behind the arc. Kansas State committed 23 turnovers while the Red Raiders had 18.

Texas Tech never trailed in the second half and used a late 8-0 burst to separate from the Wildcats.

Tyson’s tip-in gave the Red Raiders a 64-61 edge with 1:27, remaining and Harmon added a driving hoop with 44 seconds left. Obanor made four straight free throws to boost the advantage to 70-61 with 28 seconds remaining, and Texas Tech closed it out.

Harmon scored back-to-back baskets to give the Red Raiders a 43-35 lead with 14:04 remaining in the game.

Kansas State answered with six consecutive points to move within two. But Texas Tech received a three-point play from KJ Allen and a 3-pointer from Washington while scoring seven of the next 10 points to hold a 50-44 lead with 10:06 left.

Nowell hit two free throws to pull the Wildcats within 52-51 with 8:19 remaining. But Kansas State committed its 19th turnover on its next possession when Washington stole the ball and fed Harmon for a layup with 7:50 left.

D’Maurian Williams tacked on a 3-pointer to give the Red Raiders a 57-51 lead with 6:32 left.

Johnson later buried a 3-pointer as Kansas State crept within 60-59 with 3:58 to play. The Wildcats again came up empty while trying to move ahead when Johnson missed a layup.

Harmon made two free throws with 3:08 left to give the Red Raiders a three-point edge. Nowell hit two free throws to cut the Kansas State deficit back to one with 2:15 to play.

Harmon scored nine points during a half-ending 12-3 run as Texas Tech led 33-26 at the break.

