texas-tech-pulls-away-from-no.-20-texas

Pop Isaacs scored 21 points and Warren Washington added 15 as visiting Texas Tech dominated the final 18 minutes on its way to a 78-67 victory over No. 20 Texas on Saturday in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams in Austin, Texas.

The Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) led by four points at halftime before giving away their advantage early in the second half and then responding with the inside-out attack that utilized 7-foot center Washington in the paint and Joe Toussaint and Isaacs from the perimeter. Texas Tech was up by 64-55 after a free throw by Chance McMillian with 7:44 to play and the Longhorns never got closer than five points the rest of the way.

Toussaint also had 15 points and McMillian added 11 for Texas Tech, which has won seven straight games.

Tyrese Hunter led the Longhorns (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) with 20 points. Max Abmas scored 18 and Dillon Mitchell racked up 16 points and 11 rebounds. The Longhorns had a five-game winning streak snapped and fell for the first time at home this season.

Tech outshot the Longhorns 52.8 percent to 41.3 percent, forced 14 Texas turnovers that it turned into 23 points and made 7 of 15 3-pointers.

The Longhorns pushed the ball into the paint over the initial six minutes of the game, taking only two 3-pointers and getting a three-point play from Dylan Disu at the 14:21 mark of the first half to go up 9-6. Texas expanded its lead to seven points after a layup by Hunter with 11:59 to play in the half.

The Red Raiders found their stride, with Toussaint scoring eight points during a 10-0 run that netted them a 20-17 lead. A pair of free throws by McMillian gave the Red Raiders a six-point edge with 48 seconds left before a jumper by Hunter drew Texas back to within 37-33 at the break.

--Field Level Media

