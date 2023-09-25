texas-tech-qb-tyler-shough-(leg)-out-6-8-weeks

Texas Tech starting quarterback Tyler Shough will miss most, if not all, of this season after coach Joey McGuire said Shough suffered a fractured left

Texas Tech starting quarterback Tyler Shough will miss most, if not all, of this season after coach Joey McGuire said Shough suffered a fractured left fibula last Saturday during his team’s 20-13 defeat at West Virginia.

McGuire said Monday he expects Shough, who was injured in the first quarter, to miss up to two months. He said Shough will have surgery on Tuesday.

Shough began his college career with two seasons at Oregon – leading the Ducks to a Pac-12 conference title in 2020 – before transferring to Texas Tech for the past three seasons.

He has completed 355 of 564 passing attempts (62.9 percent) for 4,625 yards with 36 touchdown passes, 17 interceptions and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Redshirt sophomore Behren Morton, who was 13 for 37 passing for 158 yards and a touchdown in relief of Shough against West Virginia, will start at quarterback Saturday when the Red Raiders (1-3) host Houston in Big 12 play.

— Field Level Media