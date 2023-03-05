College Basketball News

Texas Tech suspends coach for ‘racially insensitive’ remark

March 5, 2023
    Texas Tech suspended men’s basketball coach Mark Adams on Sunday following a comment made to one of his players that was “inappropriate, unacceptable and racially insensitive.”

    Athletic director Kirby Hocutt was made aware of the controversial conversation Friday, according to the school.

    “Adams was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters,” the university said. “Adams immediately addressed this with the team and apologized.

    “Upon learning of the incident, Hocutt addressed this matter with Adams and issued him a written reprimand. Hocutt subsequently made the decision to suspend Adams effective immediately in order to conduct a more thorough inquiry of Adams’ interactions with his players and staff.”

    Adams, 66, is in his second season coaching at his alma mater. The Red Raiders (16-15, 5-13 Big 12) are scheduled to play West Virginia on Wednesday in the first round of the Big 12 tournament.

    It’s not clear how long the suspension will last or whether Adams will coach the team in the conference tournament.

    Adams confirmed the account to Stadium.

    “I was quoting the scripture,” Adams told Stadium.

    The player was not identified.

    “One of my coaches said it bothered the player,” Adams told Stadium.

    Adams signed a contract extension last spring that runs through 2026-27 and would pay him $15.5 million over five years, according to ESPN. If he were fired without cause, he would be owed 60 percent of the amount remaining on his contract, or more than $7 million.

    Adams is 43-25 in two seasons at Texas Tech. Last season, he led the Red Raiders to the NCAA Tournament and was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year by the Associated Press.

    –Field Level Media

