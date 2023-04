Texas guard Rowan Brumbaugh announced Monday that he is transferring to Georgetown.

The 6-foot-4 Brumbaugh hails from Washington, D.C., and returns home to join new Hoyas coach Ed Cooley in his first year running the program.

“Meant to be,” Brumbaugh wrote on social media.

Brumbaugh is a former four-star prospect, rated No. 89 overall in the 247Sports composite rankings in the Class of 2022. He redshirted as a freshman at Texas.

