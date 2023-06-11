Texas Volleyball announced 2023 schedule

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Volleyball has announced its complete 2023 schedule, which includes 14 home matches at Gregory Gymnasium. The schedule also features 18 matches against teams that participated in last season’s NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns will commence their National Championship defense with back-to-back away matches against Loyola Marymount on August 25 and Long Beach State on August 26 at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif. Following that, Texas will travel to play against Minnesota on August 29 at Maturi Pavilion.

Texas will kick off its home schedule at Gregory Gym with five consecutive matches in September, beginning with the home opener against Stanford on Sunday, September 3. – Read more: No. 7 Texas routs No. 3 Kansas to win Big 12 title

The Longhorns will host Florida Gulf Coast (September 8), Rice (September 11), Ohio State (September 14), and Washington State (September 15) to conclude the non-conference slate at Gregory Gym.

In Big 12 play, Texas will travel to Oklahoma on September 22-23 for the first two league matches. Subsequently, the Longhorns will welcome the league newcomers BYU on September 28-29 at Gregory Gym.

Texas will also host Kansas on October 5-6, Baylor on October 26-27, Cincinnati on November 11, Iowa State on November 15, and Texas Tech on November 25. On the road, the Longhorns will visit Houston on October 13-14, TCU on October 18, West Virginia on November 2-3, Kansas State on November 8, and UCF on November 18.

In 2022, Texas won its sixth consecutive Big 12 Championship and secured its fourth National Championship.

Times and television broadcast information for all Texas Volleyball matches will be announced at a later date.