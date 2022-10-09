MIAMI, FL —— The AP Top 25 college football scores on Week 6 this past weekend on Saturday (8). The top six teams, including No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, and No. 3 Ohio State all improved to 6-0 this season as they continue to push for favorable spots when the first college football playoffs rankings are released next month.

Top-ranked Alabama held off a stiff challenge from fellow SEC rival Texas A&M to come away with a 24-20 win. The Crimson Tide will next travel to take on a very confident No. 8 Tennessee next Saturday. The Vols hammered No. 25 LSU 40-13 on Saturday to improve to 5-0 on the season. Read More: [Video] Texas embarrassed Oklahoma, 49-0 in Red River showdown

Meanwhile, the second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs easily beat Auburn 42-10 ahead of next weekend’s clash at home against Vanderbilt, while the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes ran over Michigan State 49-20 heading into their bye week before hosting Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 22.

No. 4 Michigan defeated Indiana 31-10 and will next take on No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. Penn State (5-0) did not play in Week 6 and will be looking forward to returning to action this weekend.

No. 5 Clemson (6-0) started slowly but managed to pull away in the second half en route to beating Boston College 31-3 on Saturday. The next fixture is at Florida State this coming weekend.

Elsewhere, No. 6 Southern Cal (6-0) beat Washington State 30-14 and will next face-off against No. 11 Utah on the road, No. 7 Oklahoma State (5-0) beat Texas Tech 41-31 to warm up for the trip to No. 16 TCU, while No. 9 Mississippi (6-0) defeated Vanderbilt 52-28.

I am expecting a few moves in the next AP Top 25 college football rankings this week, with LSU among the teams set to leave the poll after its lopsided defeat. Utah, Kentucky and BYU will also drop some spots.

Will we see Texas back in the Top 25 this week after the Longhorns hammered Oklahoma 49-0 in the Red River battle in Dallas?

The AP Top 25 college football scores on Week 6

No. 1 Alabama (6-0) beats Texas A&M 24-20

No. 2 Georgia (6-0) beat Auburn 42-10

No. 3 Ohio St. (6-0) beat Michigan State 49-20

No. 4 Michigan (6-0) beat Indiana 31-10.

No. 5 Clemson (6-0) beat Boston College 31-3

No. 6 Southern Cal (6-0) beat Washington St. 30-14

No. 7 Oklahoma St. (5-0) beat Texas Tech 41-31

No. 8 Tennessee (5-0) beat No. 25 LSU 40-13

No. 9 Mississippi (6-0) beat Vanderbilt 52-28

No. 11 Utah (4-2) lost to No. 18 UCLA 42-32

No. 12 Oregon (5-1) beat Arizona 49-22

No. 13 Kentucky (4-2) lost to South Carolina 24-14

No. 14 NC State (5-1) beat Florida State 19-17

No. 15 Wake Forest (5-1) beat Army 45-10

No. 16 BYU (4-2) lost to Notre Dame 28-20

No. 17 TCU (5-0) beat No. 19 Kansas 38-31

No. 18 UCLA (6-0) beat No. 11 Utah 42-32

No. 19 Kansas (5-1) lost to No. 17 TCU 38-31

No. 20 Kansas State (5-1) beat Iowa State 10-9

No. 21 Washington (4-2) lost to Arizona State 45-38

No. 23 Mississippi State (5-1) beat Arkansas 40-17

No. 24 Cincinnati (5-1) beat South Florida 28-24

No. 25 LSU (4-2) lost to No. 8 Tennessee 40-13