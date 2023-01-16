The NBA results last night (Jan. 15) and schedule today (Jan. 16)

Here is the NBA schedule today, which will tip-off at 1:00 pm ET, plus the NBA results last night. Check out all the last news, results, and report from the NBA today!

Nikola Jokic for the Denver Nuggets gets another triple-double

The latest NBA results and summary from the games that were played on Sunday, January 15. Also, below you will find details of the NBA schedule today, plus the start times. Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and the Philadelphia 76ers were among the winners last night.

Denver won its sixth straight game on Sunday night with a 119-116 victory over the Orlando Magic Aaron Gordon leading the way for the Nuggets with 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Nikola Jokic added 17 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals. Jokic, who scored a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left, finished the game with a 12th triple-double of the season.

In other NBA results last night, Joel Embiid had 35 points with 11 rebounds to help the 76ers get the better of the LA Lakers, who collected 35 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds from LeBron James in a 113-112 final score, while the Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Brooklyn Nets 112-102, while Nikola Vucevic poured in 43 points and 13 rebounds to help the Chicago Bulls beat the Golden State Warriors 132-118.

Meanwhile, the NBA schedule today includes the Phoenix Suns traveling to the inform Memphis. Memphis Grizzlies who are seeking their ninth successive win. Eastern Conference leaders Boston Celtics, on a six-game winning streak, will visit the Charlotte Hornets today in our early top-off at 1:00 pm ET.

The NBA Results Last Night

Sunday’s Games

New York Knicks 117, Detroit Pistons 104

Los Angeles Clippers 121, Houston 100

Chicago Bulls 132, Golden State Warriors 118

Oklahoma City Thunder 112, Brooklyn Nets 102

Sacramento Kings 132, San Antonio Spurs 119

Denver Nuggets 119, Orlando Magic 116

Portland Trail Blazers 140, Dallas Mavericks 123

Philadelphia 76ers 113, Los Angeles Lakers 112

The NBA Schedule Today

Monday’s Games

Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets, 1 p.m.

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 2:30 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards, 3 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers, 3 p.m.

Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks, 3 p.m.

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks, 3:30 p.m.

Utah Jazz at Minnesota Timberwolves, 4 p.m.

Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies, 6 p.m.

Houston Rockets at LA Lakers, 10:30 p.m.