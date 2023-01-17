The SEC men’s basketball schedule tonight – Jan. 17

The SEC men’s basketball schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 17, plus live TV channels, game times, and starting times for each fixture. Check out the latest in this article.

The Vanderbilt Commodores college men's basketball in SEC play. Photo by Vanderbilt Athletics

MIAMI, FL (Jan 17) — The SEC men’s basketball schedule for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 features four exciting matchups and in this article you will find the complete list of games and start times.

The first game on the schedule tonight starts at 6:30 PM ET, when Ole Miss Rebels takes on the South Carolina Gamecocks at the Colonial Life Arena, in Columbia, SC. This game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Meanwhile, at 7:00 PM ET, the No. 9 ranked Tennessee Volunteers will look to bounce back from their surprised loss to Kentucky over the weekend when they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville. This game will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and the ESPN App will provide live streaming coverage.

Also keep an eye on the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, who are currently 5-0 in SEC games this season, and will play against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 8:30 PM ET. This game will be televised live on the SEC Network.

Finally, at 9:00 PM ET, the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Kentucky Wildcats. This game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Live streaming options for these games include the WatchESPN app, which is available on various devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Additionally, cable and satellite subscribers can access the SEC Network and ESPN2 through their provider’s website or mobile app.

Don’t miss out on any of the action as these teams battle for SEC supremacy! Tune in to the SEC Network and ESPN2 on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 to catch all the games live.

The SEC men’s basketball schedule tonight