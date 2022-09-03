Thorne helps No. 15 Michigan State tops Western Michigan in opener – Video highlights

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Payton Thorne threw four touchdown passes in an efficient outing and No. 15 Michigan State secured a comfortable 35-13 win over Western Michigan in an NCAA college football season opener for both teams on Friday night. Click here for the Box Score
Michigan State took a 21-3 lead early in the second quarter and went into the halftime break with the same advantage. Read more: How to watch College Football Week 1 on September 1?
However, the Spartans allowed what is being described as an average Mid-American Conference team to make it a contest after the interval when the Broncos pulled within eight points late in the third after outscoring the home side 10-0 in the quarter to rattle the fans in East Lansing a bit.
Nevertheless, Michigan State proved too strong for the travelers in the fourth quarter –scoring two touchdowns to put the game beyond reach with a 14-0 push.
“We got a lot of work to do,” said Michigan State coach Mel Tucker. “But I like what I saw in the locker room after the game. We’re a hungry football team and we know we need to get better.”
Thorne finished 12 of 24 on completed passes for 233 yards with four touchdowns and an interception in the win for the Spartans.
Thorne wrapped up the scoring when he threw his fourth touchdown pass to Tre Mosley to capped off back-to-back scoring plays to end any doubt about the better team overall.
“We didn’t play very well in the third quarter,” Thorne said. “I don’t know the official stats. It was pretty bad.”
Meanwhile, Jalen Berger, a Wisconsin transfer rushed for a career-best 120 yards with a touchdown that was came in the fourth quarter to give the Spartans a 28-13 lead with 6:28 remaining.
Keon Coleman, Germie Bernard and Daniel Barker also grabbed touchdown catches from Thorne in the win.
Despite making things tough in patches, Western Michigan wasn’t able to take care of things on both sides of the ball and suffered a 30th defeat against ranked teams.
“I told the team I thought they fought hard,” Western Michigan coach Tim Lester said. “We didn’t get the job done.
“Our No. 1 thing coming into the game was to take care of the ball and I don’t think we did a good enough job of that. We’ve got to be better to beat a good team like that.”