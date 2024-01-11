deneme bonusucasino sitesi1xbet casinoonline poker sitelerirulet sitelerisweet bonanza

Tolu Smith III, Mississippi State knock off No. 5 Tennessee

FLM Direct-Baller

10/01/2024

tolu-smith-iii,-mississippi-state-knock-off-no.-5-tennessee

Tolu Smith III scored 23 points and converted a decisive three-point play with 14.7 seconds remaining and Mississippi State turned early defensive pressure into a 77-72 victory over No. 5 Tennessee at Starkville, Miss.

Josh Hubbard scored 25 points for the Bulldogs (12-3, 1-1 SEC), who bounced back from a conference-opening defeat at South Carolina on Saturday. Smith, in his first start of the season, played in his third game after missing the first 12 with a foot injury.

Mississippi State held Tennessee to 22 first-half points and 33.3-percent shooting in the opening 20 minutes and forced 10 turnovers, then withstood a fierce rally from the Volunteers.

Dalton Knecht scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half and Zakai Zeigler added 26 points as Tennessee (11-4, 1-1) saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end.

Jonas Aidoo had nine points before he fouled out with 4:55 remaining as the Volunteers finished 45.8 percent from the floor while losing to a team outside of the Top 25 for the first time this season.

Tennessee had just 18 points with less than a minute remaining in the opening half and went into the break with a 35-22 deficit after trailing by as many as 15. The Volunteers were 2 of 13 (15.4 percent) from 3-point range in the first half.

Tennessee turned up its own defense in the second half, using full-court pressure to go on an 18-7 run to pull within 51-49 with 11:36 remaining after a 3-pointer from Knecht. The Volunteers finally drew even in the second half 62-62 on two free throws from Knecht with 5:17 remaining.

Mississippi State went on a 7-1 run capped on a layup from Cameron Matthews just before the shot clock expired to lead 69-63 with 1:50 remaining.

Tennessee answered with a 7-3 run to pull within 72-70 with 52.5 seconds remaining after Knecht made 1 of 2 free throws. Knecht then tied it 72-72 on a fastbreak dunk with 34 seconds remaining before Smith's three-point play put the Bulldogs ahead for good.

Knecht was 9 of 13 (69.3 percent) from the field in the second half and 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Mississippi State won despite committing 13 of its 18 turnovers in the second half.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Tolu Smith III, Mississippi State knock off No. 5 Tennessee puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.

FLM Direct-Baller

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

You May Also Like!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Go up