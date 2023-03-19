Tommy Doyle fires Sheffield United into FA Cup semi-final after 3-2 win over Blackburn

LONDON (March 19) — Sheffield United have reached the FA Cup semi-finals after an exhilarating 3-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane where Tommy Doyle scored a stunning stoppage time winner. The home side, roared on by a passionate crowd, had to come from behind twice before securing a memorable win in stoppage time.

Blackburn took the lead in the 21st minute when Ben Brereton slotted home a penalty after a foul by John Egan. The visitors looked to be in control until a Sam Gallagher own goal in the 28th minute brought Sheffield United level.

Blackburn regained the lead just before the hour mark when Sammie Szmodics finished coolly after being played in by Gallagher. But once again, Sheffield United showed their resilience and levelled the scores through Oliver McBurnie in the 81st minute, who slotted home a Max Lowe cross from close range.

With the game looking destined for extra time, Tommy Doyle stepped up for Sheffield United in stoppage time to score an incredible goal from long-range, securing the victory for the Blades. It was a moment of pure brilliance from the on-loan Manchester City midfielder and a fitting way to win the game.

The victory sees Sheffield United getting the better of fellow Championship rivals in a pulsating encounter, especially in the second half – to progress to the FA Cup semi-finals. It was a performance full of heart and determination from the Blades, who refused to give up despite falling behind twice.

As for Blackburn, it was a bitter disappointment to exit the competition at this stage, given that they took the lead twice.

However, The Riversiders can take pride in their performance and will look to bounce back in the league as they continue their push for promotion to the Premier League.