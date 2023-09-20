College Basketball News

Top 10 recruit Jalil Bethea commits to Miami

September 20, 2023
    Miami secured a Class of 2024 commitment from 5-star shooting guard Jalil Bethea on Wednesday, giving the program one of its highest-rated recruits ever.

    Bethea, out of Warminster, Penn., is the ninth overall recruit in the class and No. 1 out of Pennsylvania, per the 247Sports composite ranking. He’s ranked No. 7 overall by ESPN.

    Bethea chose the Hurricanes over Kansas, Villanova, Alabama, Syracuse and a host of other schools.

    “They showed me a lot on my visit. They told me how they will help my game grow,” Bethea told ESPN. “I trust the staff.”

    The 6-foot-4 guard plays for Archbishop Wood High School.

    The last 5-star prospect to commit to Miami was Lonnie Walker in 2017.

    –Field Level Media

