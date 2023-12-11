top-10-unchanged-in-women's-basketball-poll

South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 and the top 10 teams were unchanged in the Associated Press Top 25 women's college basketball poll released Monday.

The Gamecocks (9-0) received all 36 first-place votes after routing Morgan State by 66 points last Wednesday and defeating No. 11 Utah 78-69 on Sunday in Uncasville, Conn.

UCLA (9-0), North Carolina State (10-0), Iowa (10-1) and Texas (10-0) round out the top five, followed by Southern California (8-0), LSU (9-1), Colorado (9-1), Stanford (8-1) and Baylor (7-0).

Utah (8-2) held on to the No. 11 spot after falling to South Carolina.

No. 23 UNLV (9-0) and No. 24 Miami (8-0) both joined the Top 25 for the first time this season. Dropping out were Penn State and Washington.

The rest of the Top 25:

T12. Kansas State (9-1)

T12. Ohio State (8-1)

14. Notre Dame (7-1)

15. Indiana (8-1)

16. Virginia Tech (7-2)

17. UConn (6-3)

18. Louisville (9-1)

19. Marquette (9-0)

20. Creighton (7-1)

21. Gonzaga (10-2)

22. Florida State (7-3)

23. UNLV (9-0)

24. Miami (FL) (8-0)

25. North Carolina (6-4)

--Field Level Media

