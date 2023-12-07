Top 2024 OT Jordan Seaton commits to Colorado

Jordan Seaton, ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation by the 247Sports composite, committed Thursday to Colorado.

He was the final five-star prospect in the 2024 class to commit and chose coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes over schools that included Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Oregon and Florida.

The composite lists the 6-foot-5, 287-pound Seaton as the No. 15 overall player in the class. He played his senior season this fall at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., after transferring from St. John’s High School in Washington, D.C.

He announced his commitment on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed” on Thursday morning.

In the past, he told 247Sports that Colorado had one thing the other schools couldn’t offer: Sanders.

“My favorite thing about that program is probably the head coach,” Seaton has told 247Sports in the past. “He’s a gold jacket. He knows what it looks like.”

This is the second straight season that Sanders has recruited a No. 1 player at his position to Colorado. In the 2023 class, it was cornerback Cormani McClain.

