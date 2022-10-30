MIAMI, FL —— College football Week 9 scores and recap after the games that took place this weekend on Saturday, October 29. No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, and No. 3 Tennessee were all in action this weekend and the trio came away with impressive wins to make respective cases to be No. 1 in Week 1 of the College Football Playoffs rankings to be released later this week.

On Saturday, Georgia and Tennessee warmed up for their mouth-watering SEC head-to-head clash this upcoming weekend with a pair of impressive victories. READ MORE NEWS: Final score, free video – No. 2 Ohio State beats No. 13 Penn State, 44-31

The Bulldogs hammered Florida 42-20 on the road to improve to 8-0 this season, while the Volunteers also extended their undefeated start to the season to eight games with a comfortable 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky in the other SEC conference clash. READ ALSO: Miami 14 edges Virginia 12- Free highlights, box score and report: Oct. 29

Second-ranked Ohio State (8-0) exploded late in the fourth quarter to put away b 44-31 ahead of the next Big Ten clash against Northwestern on Saturday, while fellow Big Ten contenders, No. 4 Michigan (8-0) beat Michigan State 29-7 to also grab win number eight this season.

The shock of Week 9, meanwhile, came at Bill Snyder Family Stadium where No. 22 Kansas State (6-2) stunned No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0 to hand the Cowboys a first shutout loss since 2009.

No. 10 Wake Forest (6-2) will certainly fall in the AP Top 25 rankings later today after it lost to Louisville 48-21, and so too will No. 16 Syracuse (6-2) which fell to Notre Dame 41-24, No. 20 Cincinnati (6-2) with the 25-21 lost to UCF 25-21, and No. 25 South Carolina (5-3) after losing to Missouri 23-10.

Top 25 college football scores week 9 on Oct. 29

No. 1 Georgia (8-0) beat Florida 42-20. Next: vs. No. 3 Tennessee, Saturday.

No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) beat No. 13 Penn State 44-31. Next: vs. Northwestern, Saturday.

No. 3 Tennessee (8-0) beat No. 19 Kentucky 44-6. Next: at No. 1 Georgia, Saturday.

No. 4 Michigan (8-0) beat Michigan State 29-7. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.

No. 7 TCU (8-0) beat West Virginia 41-31. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday.

No. 8 Oregon (7-1) beat California 42-24. Next: at Colorado, Saturday.

No. 9 Oklahoma State (6-2) lost to No. 22 Kansas State 48-0. Next: at Kansas, Saturday.

No. 10 Southern Cal (7-1) beat Arizona 45-37. Next: vs. California, Saturday.

No. 10 Wake Forest (6-2) lost to Louisville 48-21. Next: at No. 24 NC State, Saturday.

No. 12 UCLA (7-1) beat Stanford 38-13. Next: at Arizona St., Saturday.

No. 13 Penn State (6-2) lost to No. 2 Ohio State 44-31. Next: at Indiana, Saturday.

No. 14 Utah (6-2) beat Washington St. 21-17, Thursday. Next: vs. Arizona, Saturday.

No. 15 Mississippi (8-1) beat Texas A&M 31-28. Next: vs. No. 6 Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 12.

No. 16 Syracuse (6-2) lost to Notre Dame 41-24. Next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday.

No. 17 Illinois (7-1) beat Nebraska 26-9. Next: vs. Michigan St., Saturday.

No. 19 Kentucky (5-3) lost to No. 3 Tennessee 44-6. Next: at Missouri, Saturday.

No. 20 Cincinnati (6-2) lost to UCF 25-21. Next: vs. Navy, Saturday.

No. 21 North Carolina (7-1) beat Pittsburgh 42-24. Next: at Virginia, Saturday.

No. 22 Kansas State (6-2) beat No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0. Next: vs. Texas, Saturday.

No. 24 NC State (6-2) beat Virginia Tech 22-21, Thursday. Next: vs. No. 10 Wake Forest, Saturday.

No. 25 South Carolina (5-3) lost to Missouri 23-10. Next: at Vanderbilt, Saturday.