ap-25-college-football-scores-week-9-latest
College Football News

Top 25 college football scores week 9 on Oct. 29

Brittney Berreth | Staff Writer

MIAMI, FL —— College football Week 9 scores and recap after the games that took place this weekend on Saturday, October 29. No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, and No. 3 Tennessee were all in action this weekend and the trio came away with impressive wins to make respective cases to be No. 1 in Week 1 of the College Football Playoffs rankings to be released later this week.

On Saturday, Georgia and Tennessee warmed up for their mouth-watering SEC head-to-head clash this upcoming weekend with a pair of impressive victories. READ MORE NEWS: Final score, free video – No. 2 Ohio State beats No. 13 Penn State, 44-31

The Bulldogs hammered Florida 42-20 on the road to improve to 8-0 this season, while the Volunteers also extended their undefeated start to the season to eight games with a comfortable 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky in the other SEC conference clash. READ ALSO: Miami 14 edges Virginia 12- Free highlights, box score and report: Oct. 29

Second-ranked Ohio State (8-0) exploded late in the fourth quarter to put away b 44-31 ahead of the next Big Ten clash against Northwestern on Saturday, while fellow Big Ten contenders, No. 4 Michigan (8-0) beat Michigan State 29-7 to also grab win number eight this season.

The shock of Week 9, meanwhile, came at Bill Snyder Family Stadium where No. 22 Kansas State (6-2) stunned No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0 to hand the Cowboys a first shutout loss since 2009.

No. 10 Wake Forest (6-2) will certainly fall in the AP Top 25 rankings later today after it lost to Louisville 48-21, and so too will No. 16 Syracuse (6-2) which fell to Notre Dame 41-24, No. 20 Cincinnati (6-2) with the 25-21 lost to UCF 25-21, and No. 25 South Carolina (5-3) after losing to Missouri 23-10.

Top 25 college football scores week 9 on Oct. 29

No. 1 Georgia (8-0) beat Florida 42-20. Next: vs. No. 3 Tennessee, Saturday.
No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) beat No. 13 Penn State 44-31. Next: vs. Northwestern, Saturday.
No. 3 Tennessee (8-0) beat No. 19 Kentucky 44-6. Next: at No. 1 Georgia, Saturday.
No. 4 Michigan (8-0) beat Michigan State 29-7. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.
No. 7 TCU (8-0) beat West Virginia 41-31. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday.
No. 8 Oregon (7-1) beat California 42-24. Next: at Colorado, Saturday.
No. 9 Oklahoma State (6-2) lost to No. 22 Kansas State 48-0. Next: at Kansas, Saturday.
No. 10 Southern Cal (7-1) beat Arizona 45-37. Next: vs. California, Saturday.
No. 10 Wake Forest (6-2) lost to Louisville 48-21. Next: at No. 24 NC State, Saturday.
No. 12 UCLA (7-1) beat Stanford 38-13. Next: at Arizona St., Saturday.
No. 13 Penn State (6-2) lost to No. 2 Ohio State 44-31. Next: at Indiana, Saturday.
No. 14 Utah (6-2) beat Washington St. 21-17, Thursday. Next: vs. Arizona, Saturday.
No. 15 Mississippi (8-1) beat Texas A&M 31-28. Next: vs. No. 6 Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 12.
No. 16 Syracuse (6-2) lost to Notre Dame 41-24. Next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday.
No. 17 Illinois (7-1) beat Nebraska 26-9. Next: vs. Michigan St., Saturday.
No. 19 Kentucky (5-3) lost to No. 3 Tennessee 44-6. Next: at Missouri, Saturday.
No. 20 Cincinnati (6-2) lost to UCF 25-21. Next: vs. Navy, Saturday.
No. 21 North Carolina (7-1) beat Pittsburgh 42-24. Next: at Virginia, Saturday.
No. 22 Kansas State (6-2) beat No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0. Next: vs. Texas, Saturday.
No. 24 NC State (6-2) beat Virginia Tech 22-21, Thursday. Next: vs. No. 10 Wake Forest, Saturday.
No. 25 South Carolina (5-3) lost to Missouri 23-10. Next: at Vanderbilt, Saturday.

In, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Miami Heat lose to the Sacramento Kings NBA Scores Previous post Sacramento Kings holds off Miami Heat, 119-113; free highlights, box score, recap

More Stories