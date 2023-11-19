top-25-roundup:-cade-klubnik-leads-clemson’s-upset-of-no.-20-north-carolina

Cade Klubnik passed for a touchdown and ran for another as host Clemson took advantage of No. 20 North Carolina’s mistakes in a 31-20 victory Saturday, giving the resurgent Tigers their third straight win.

Will Shipley rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown and Phil Mafah gained 84 yards and scored on a fourth-down play as the Tigers (7-4, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) completed their league schedule. Klubnik threw for 219 yards on 21-for-32 passing and rushed for 44 yards in a rematch of last year’s ACC title game.

North Carolina’s quest for a spot in the ACC Championship game was dashed earlier in the day when Louisville won at Miami. The Tar Heels (8-3, 4-3) have lost three of their last five games.

North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton ran for 178 yards on 19 carries, but he lost two fumbles after not fumbling in the team’s first 10 games. Quarterback Drake Maye was 16-for-36 for 209 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

No. 1 Georgia 38, No. 18 Tennessee 10

Carson Beck completed 24 of 30 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns, and the Bulldogs cruised to a road win over the Volunteers in an SEC matchup in Knoxville, Tenn.

Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) remained perfect and increased its winning streak to 28 straight games since the end of the 2021 campaign. The Bulldogs moved into a tie for the longest winning streak in SEC history. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint had seven catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns to lead Georgia. Dillon Bell caught one touchdown and passed for another on a trick play, and Brock Bowers finished with seven catches for 60 yards and a score.

Joe Milton III completed 17 of 30 passes for 147 yards for Tennessee (7-4, 3-4). Jaylen Wright finished with 90 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Volunteers, whose 14-game home winning streak ended.

No. 2 Ohio State 37, Minnesota 3

TreVeyon Henderson ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns in less than three quarters when the Buckeyes defeated the Golden Gophers in Columbus, Ohio.

Next for the Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) is a trip to Ann Arbor on Nov. 25 to play No. 3 Michigan with a spot in the conference title game at stake as well as implications for the CFP. Henderson broke open a close game with a career-long 75-yard TD on the first play of the third quarter to make it 20-0. Marvin Harrison Jr. had a 4-yard TD catch to make it 27-0. Harrison, a Heisman Trophy contender, had three receptions for 30 yards and one score before being rested midway through the third quarter. Kyle McCord was 20 of 30 for 212 yards and two TDs for the Buckeyes.

Minnesota’s Athan Kaliakmanis completed 11 of 19 for 89 yards, an interception and a lost fumble.

No. 3 Michigan 31, Maryland 24

Blake Corum rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns as the Wolverines withstood the Terrapins’ upset bid and recorded their 1,000th program victory in College Park, Md.

Derrick Moore had a fumble return for a touchdown and Mike Sainristil and Darrius Clemons picked off Taulia Tagovailoa for Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten), which led by 20 points midway through the first half. J.J. McCarthy passed for 141 yards and was intercepted once.

Billy Edwards Jr. scored all three of Maryland’s touchdowns on 1-yard runs. Tagovailoa passed for 247 yards for the Terrapins (6-5, 3-5).

No. 4 Florida State 58, North Alabama 13

The Seminoles overcame a 13-point deficit and the early loss of Heisman Trophy candidate Jordan Travis to remain unbeaten with a win over FCS foe North Alabama in Tallahassee, Fla.

Backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker completed 13 of 23 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns for the Seminoles (11-0). Rodemaker could be their quarterback going forward after Travis left Doak Campbell Stadium via ambulance late in the first quarter after an ugly ankle injury at the end of a 16-yard scramble.

At that point, Florida State faced its largest deficit of the year. The Lions (3-8) got their attention with 86- and 80-yard touchdown drives to start the game. Noah Walters threw 13- and 6-yard strikes to Takairee Kenebrew and J.J. Evans, respectively. Walters finished the game 13 of 26 for 65 yards with an interception. Kenebrew’s scoring grab was the 26th of his career, a school record.

No. 5 Washington 22, No. 11 Oregon State 20

Michael Penix Jr. threw two touchdown passes and Dillon Johnson rushed for 89 yards as the Huskies survived a scare and edged the Beavers in Pac-12 play at Corvallis, Ore.

Rome Odunze caught seven passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns for Washington (11-0, 8-0 Pac-12), which clinched a spot in next month’s Pac-12 championship game. Penix was just 13-of-28 passing for a season-low 162 yards.

Damien Martinez rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns for Oregon State (8-3, 5-3). DJ Uiagalelei completed 15 of 31 passes for 166 yards and two interceptions for the Beavers, who gained 319 yards.

No. 6 Oregon 49, Arizona State 13

Bo Nix passed for 404 yards and tied a school record with six touchdown passes in a little over two quarters and the Ducks rolled over the Sun Devils in a Pac-12 matchup in Tempe, Ariz.

Nix completed 24 of 29 passes and matched the school record of six TDs. Ty Thompson then took over for Nix as the Ducks (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12) continued their march to the conference championship game Dec. 1 in Las Vegas. Thompson also threw a touchdown pass, giving the Ducks a team-record-tying seven for the game. Troy Franklin (eight catches, 128 yards) and Patrick Herbert (three, 78) had two touchdown receptions each, while Tez Johnson (six, 80), Gary Bryant Jr. (three, 82) and Casey Kelly (one, 19) each had one touchdown reception.

Trenton Bourguet was 20-of-37 passing for 142 yards for the Sun Devils, and Cam Skattebo and Jalin Conyers combined to go 5 of 10 for 63 yards.

No. 7 Texas 26, Iowa State 16

Quinn Ewers passed for 281 yards and two touchdowns, and CJ Baxter ran for 117 yards as the Longhorns overcame a slew of mistakes to beat the Cyclones in a key Big 12 Conference game in Ames, Iowa.

Texas (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) remained alone atop the league standings and all but clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 2 in Arlington, Texas. Ewers completed 23 of 33 passes and Xavier Worthy caught four of his throws for 77 yards. Baxter, playing in place of the injured Jonathon Brooks, had his first collegiate 100-yard rushing game.

Iowa State (6-5, 5-3) got 323 yards passing and two TDs from Rocco Becht. Jayden Higgins hauled in seven passes for 104 yards.

No. 8 Alabama 66, Chattanooga 10

Jalen Milroe passed for 197 yards and three touchdowns in one half as the Crimson Tide rolled to a victory over the Mocs at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Milroe completed 13 of 16 passes before exiting and helping the Crimson Tide (10-1) win their ninth consecutive game. Justice Haynes rushed for two scores and Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Richard Young each added one for Alabama.

Luke Schomburg completed 10 of 21 passes for 107 yards and one interception for the Mocs (7-4), who are ranked 16th in the FCS Coaches Poll. Chattanooga starting quarterback Chase Artopoeus missed the game with a shoulder injury.

No. 9 Missouri 33, Florida 31

Harrison Mevis kicked a 30-yard field goal with seven seconds left to lift the Tigers past the Gators.

Mevis also kicked field goals of 22, 38 and 24 yards as the Tigers (9-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) furthered their bid for a New Year’s Six bowl bid. Missouri moved 62 yards to set up Mevis’ winning kick, with Brady Cook completing a 27-yard pass to Luther Burden III on fourth-and-17 to extend the drive. Cook passed for 331 yards and one touchdown and ran for another. Cody Schrader rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown, and Burden caught nine passes for 158 yards.

Backup Florida quarterback Max Brown rallied the Gators from a 30-21 fourth-quarter deficit to a 31-30 lead. Trey Smack kicked a go-ahead 35-yard field goal with 1:36 left. Trevor Etienne gained 119 total yards and scored two touchdowns for Florida (5-6, 3-5). Graham Mertz completed 14 of 21 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns before suffering an apparent collarbone injury in the third quarter.

No. 10 Louisville 38, Miami 31

Jack Plummer’s 58-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman Jr. with 4:17 left in the game proved to be the winning score for the visiting Cardinals, who held off the Hurricanes in South Florida.

Louisville (10-1, 7-1 ACC) will face No. 4 Florida State for the conference title in Charlotte, N.C., on Dec. 2.

The victory marks the first double-digit-win season for the Cardinals since 2013, their lone campaign in the American Athletic Conference. Meanwhile, Miami (6-5, 2-5) will finish with a losing record in conference play for the second straight season.

No. 12 Penn State 27, Rutgers 6

Kaytron Allen rushed for two touchdowns and Demeioun Robinson made a big defensive play to lead the Nittany Lions over the Scarlet Knights at University Park, Pa.

Alex Felkins kicked two field goals and Kevin Winston had an interception for Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten), which defeated Rutgers for the 17th consecutive time. The Nittany Lions are 32-2 all-time against the Scarlet Knights.

Jai Patel kicked two field goals for Rutgers (6-5, 3-5), which lost its third straight contest. Gavin Wimsatt completed 10 of 16 passes for 130 yards and one interception.

No. 13 Ole Miss 35, UL Monroe 3

Jaxson Dart passed for 310 yards and three touchdowns to lift the Rebels over the Warhawks in a nonconference game in Oxford, Miss.

Dart threw all of his touchdown passes during a third-quarter blitz that enabled the Rebels (9-2) to finish 7-0 at home. They visit Mississippi State on Thanksgiving night to complete the regular season.

Jiva Wright passed for just 56 yards and the Warhawks (2-9) totaled just 258 yards.

No. 14 Oklahoma 31, BYU 24

After quarterback Dillon Gabriel was injured, freshman Jackson Arnold proved to be a steady hand, guiding the Sooners over the host Cougars at Provo, Utah.

Taking over after Gabriel went down with a head injury late in the first half, Arnold was 5 of 9 for 33 yards passing and rushed for 24 yards on eight carries as Oklahoma (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) won its second consecutive game after back-to-back defeats. Gavin Sawchuk scored the go-ahead score for the Sooners midway through the fourth quarter.

Jake Retzlaff was 15-of-26 passing for BYU with 173 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Aidan Robbins had 182 yards rushing for BU (5-6, 2-6), which lost its fourth consecutive game and has dropped five of their last six in conference play.

No. 15 LSU 56, Georgia State 14

Jayden Daniels threw six touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as the Tigers routed the Panthers in their nonconference mismatch in Baton Rouge, La.

Daniels added to his Heisman Trophy-worthy resume by passing for 413 yards and rushing for 96 for the Tigers (8-3). He tied Joe Burrow’s school record with eight touchdowns in one game.

Darren Grainger passed for 179 yards and a touchdown and Marcus Carroll rushed or 87 yards and a score on 15 carries to lead the Panthers (6-5), who lost their fourth consecutive game.

No. 16 Iowa 15, Illinois 13

Kaleb Johnson’s 30-yard touchdown run with 4:43 left lifted the Hawkeyes over the Illini that clinched the Big Ten West Division title at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Quarterback Deacon Hill completed 19 of 29 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown while Iowa’s defense forced a safety and broke up 13 passes — four by cornerback Jermari Harris — to take Iowa (9-2, 6-2) to its second Big Ten championship-game appearance in three years.

Illinois quarterback John Paddock, the Big Ten’s reigning Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 507 yards against Indiana, hit 22 of 47 passes for 215 yards. Reggie Love III rushed 18 times for 64 yards and the lone touchdown for Illinois (5-6, 3-5), which must win Saturday against Northwestern at home to claim a bowl berth.

No. 17 Arizona 42, No. 22 Utah 18

The Wildcats raced to a 28-point lead, including scoring on a blocked punt return, to win their fifth consecutive game by beating the Utes in Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) kept alive hopes of reaching the conference championship game by defeating its fourth ranked team during its winning streak, which is the school’s longest since starting the 2014 season with five consecutive wins.

Noah Fifita passed for 253 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats, who led Utah (7-4, 4-4) by four touchdowns one play into the second quarter. But the Utes, playing without three key defenders, battled to within 28-10 before Arizona’s Treydan Stukes intercepted a pass from Bryson Barnes with 11:22 left.

No. 19 Notre Dame 45, Wake Forest 7

Sam Hartman threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns and the Fighting Irish pulled away to trounce the visiting Demon Deacons in South Bend, Ind.

Hartman, a transfer from Wake Forest, completed 21 of 29 passes without a turnover against his former team. He was intercepted seven times in his previous four games. Audric Estime led the ground attack for Notre Dame (8-3) with 115 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown, and Rico Flores Jr. caught eight passes for 102 yards.

Wake Forest quarterback Michael Kern completed 11 of 20 passes for 80 yards, and running back Justice Ellison had 63 yards on 15 carries.

No. 21 Kansas State 31, No. 25 Kansas 27

Will Howard accounted for three touchdowns as the Wildcats scored 15 unanswered points to defeat the host Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kan.

Kansas State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) won its 15th straight game in the rivalry. Howard was 13 of 24 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns, plus a rushing touchdown.

Freshman Cole Ballard, who was making his first career start for Kansas (7-4, 4-4), completed 11 of 16 passes for 162 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Devin Neal, a native of Lawrence, Kan., ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.

No. 23 Oklahoma State 43, Houston 30

The Cowboys scored 27 unanswered points spanning the halves to rally past the host Cougars.

Oklahoma State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) posted 501 yards of total offense. Alan Bowman finished with 348 yards passing and two touchdowns against an interception, a pick-six. Ollie Gordon II rushed for 164 yards and had three TD runs, and Brennan Presley had 15 catches for 189 yards for the Cowboys.

Donovan Smith went 17-of-29 passing for 235 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Houston. Along the way, he hit Jonah Wilson with a 60-yard TD bomb. Smith also caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Joseph Manjack IV.

No. 24 Tulane 24, Florida Atlantic 8

The Green Wave held serve in their battle for the American Athletic Conference crown, defeating the host Owls in Boca Raton, Fla.

Michael Pratt threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns for Tulane (10-1, 7-0 AAC), which kept pace with UTSA (7-0) atop the conference. The leaders will meet in New Orleans on Friday.

Daniel Richardson completed 24 of 31 passes for 202 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Florida Atlantic (4-7, 3-4), which lost any hope of bowl-game eligibility. LaJohntay Wester, who entered leading the AAC in catches (93) and receiving yards (1,042), added 11 and 86, respectively.

-Field Level Media