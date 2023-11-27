Top 25 roundup: Down 21, No. 12 Texas A&M beats Iowa St.

Solomon Washington poured in a career-high 18 points as No. 12 Texas A&M erased a 21-point deficit for a 73-69 victory over Iowa State in the third-place game at the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday in Kissimmee, Fla.

A 16-0 run that covered the final 2:44 of the first half and nearly the first two minutes of the second fueled the impressive comeback as the Aggies (6-1) handed the Cyclones (5-2) their second straight loss.

Wade Taylor IV scored 14 points and Jace Carter, Hayden Hefner and Andersson Garcia finished with nine points apiece for the Aggies, who were playing without two of their top players in Henry Coleman III and Boots Radford.

Iowa State lost despite having four players in double figures, including Tamin Lipsey, who recorded his second career double-double (10 points, 14 rebounds) before fouling out. Milan Momcilovic (15 points), Keshon Gilbert (14) and Curtis Jones (12) also hit double figures.

No. 15 Texas 86, Wyoming 63

Max Abmas hit for a season-high 23 points and Kadin Shedrick added 17 on 7-of-10 shooting as the Longhorns rolled past the visiting Cowboys in Austin, Texas.

Texas (5-1) led by 15 at halftime after a slow start and a 7-2 surge to end the first half. The advantage grew to 21 points five minutes into the second half and to 82-57 with 2:58 to play as Texas forged a 15-2 run.

Sam Griffin, Cam Manyawu and Brendan Wenzel scored 12 points apiece for Wyoming (4-2). Akuel Kot chipped in with 10 points and Manyawu grabbed 10 rebounds. Wyoming shot just 39 percent from the floor.

No. 18 Colorado 85, Iona 68

Tristan da Silva scored 17 points, KJ Simpson had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists, and the Buffaloes beat the Gaels in Boulder, Colo.

J’Vonne Hadley and Cody Williams scored 12 points each and Julian Hammond III had 11 for Colorado (5-1), which shot 60.8 percent from the field and remained undefeated in four home games this season.

Greg Gordon scored a game-high 19 points, Idan Tretout finished with 18 and Jeremiah Quigley added 11 for the Gaels (2-4).

No. 19 Florida Atlantic 84, Virginia Tech 50

Vladislav Goldin scored 14 points on 7-for-7 shooting, and he keyed a suffocating defense with a game-high three blocks as the Owls defeated the Hokies in the ESPN Events Invitational championship game in Kissimmee, Fla.

FAU (5-1) also got a game-high 17 points and eight rebounds from Alijah Martin, who made 5 of 9 shots, including 3 of 4 on 3-pointers. Martin was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

Virginia Tech (5-2) had its four-game winning streak broken. Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor, an Orlando native who was essentially back in his hometown, scored 11 points but went 0-for-8 on 3-pointers.

