Top 25 roundup: Hunter Dickinson, No. 1 Kansas top No. 17 Kentucky

Hunter Dickinson scored 27 points and grabbed a career-best 21 rebounds to lead top-ranked Kansas to an 89-84 victory over No. 17 Kentucky on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at Chicago.

Dajuan Harris scored a career-high 23 points and added seven assists for Kansas (3-0), which beat Kentucky for the sixth time in the past eight meetings. KJ Adams Jr. added 16 points before fouling out and Kevin McCullar Jr. had 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Jayhawks.

Chicago native Antonio Reeves had 24 points and eight rebounds to pace the Wildcats (2-1). Rob Dillingham scored 18 points off the bench, Adou Thiero added 16 points and 13 rebounds, and reserve Reed Sheppard had 13 points and four steals.

With Kentucky down three, Sheppard airballed a 3-point attempt with six seconds remaining. Jamari McDowell got the rebound and made two free throws with 5.4 seconds left to seal it for the Jayhawks, who concluded the game with an 11-1 run after trailing 83-78 with three minutes to play.

No. 4 Marquette 71, No. 23 Illinois 64

Tyler Kolek, a game-time decision due to an injured ankle, powered through 37 minutes with no apparent issues, racking up 24 points, six rebounds and four assists as the Golden Eagles defeated the Fighting Illini in Champaign, Ill.

Kolek, the reigning Big East Player of the Year and a preseason All-American, for the Golden Eagles (3-0). Kam Jones contributed 15 points and Oso Ighodaro added 13 points and eight rebounds for the visitors.

Terrence Shannon Jr. paced Illinois (2-1) with 21 points on 6-of-16 shooting, while Marcus Domask posted 18 points and Luke Goode added a career-high 13 off the bench. The Illini shot 35 percent from the floor and committed 15 turnovers — seven more than Marquette.

No. 5 UConn 87, Mississippi Valley State 53

Cam Spencer made seven of his 11 3-point attempts and scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Huskies past the Delta Devils in Hartford, Conn.

Spencer, a 6-foot-4 guard who transferred from Rutgers, scored 20 points combined in UConn’s first two games, victories over Northern Arizona and Stonehill. He made 4 of 13 3-point attempts in those two contests.

Alex Karaban had 14 points for UConn (3-0). Senior guard Rayquan Brown led MVSU (0-3) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Brown entered Tuesday averaging 15.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

No. 7 Tennessee 82, Wofford 61

The Volunteers recorded their third straight wire-to-wire win to start the season, rolling past the Terriers in Knoxville, Tenn.

Dalton Knecht scored 18 points to lead Tennessee (3-0), which also never trailed in its victories over Wisconsin and Tennessee Tech. Jordan Gainey had 16 points off the bench and Santiago Vescovi added 11.

Wofford (2-1) averaged 92.0 points in its first two games before shooting just 37.7 percent from the field and 27.0 percent from 3-point range against a Tennessee defense that produced 10 steals and five blocks.

No. 8 Creighton 92, Iowa 84

Trey Alexander recorded 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Bluejays past the Hawkeyes in Omaha, Neb.

Baylor Scheierman added 17 points and Francisco Farabello had 14 points for Creighton (3-0). Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13 points and Fredrick King added 12 for Creighton in the Gavitt Tipoff Game featuring Big Ten and Big East teams.

Ben Krikke scored 24 and Tony Perkins added 16 points and three steals for Iowa (2-1). Patrick McCaffery scored 13 points and Payton Sandfort added 11.

No. 9 Duke 74, No. 18 Michigan State 65

Freshman Caleb Foster scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half as the Blue Devils withstood several rallies from the Spartans to earn a win in the Champions Classic in Chicago.

Foster made multiple clutch shots on 4-for-5 shooting on 3-pointers after playing a limited role in Duke’s (2-1) loss to then-No. 12 Arizona on Friday.

Tyson Walker racked up 22 points for Michigan State (1-2), which lost its opener at home against James Madison on Nov. 6. Malik Hall had 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field, and Jaden Akins posted 11 points and eight rebounds.

No. 10 Florida Atlantic 100, Eastern Michigan 57

Vladislav Goldin scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Owls over the Eagles in Boca Raton, Fla.

Five other players scored in double figures for Florida Atlantic (2-0). Brandon Weatherspoon scored 16 points, Giancarlo Rosado and Brenen Lorient had 13 points apiece, Bryan Greenlee scored 12 points and Nick Boyd had 11 points to go along with a game-high seven assists.

Tyson Acuff scored 20 points and Legend Geeter had 13 points and five rebounds in defeat for Eastern Michigan (1-2). The Eagles shot 42.6 percent (23 of 54) from the field overall, but were just 2 of 15 (13.4 percent) from 3-point range.

No. 11 Gonzaga 123, Eastern Oregon 57

Graham Ike recorded 25 points and 11 rebounds to help the Bulldogs steamroll the Mountaineers in Spokane, Wash.

Braden Huff scored 23 points off the bench and Anton Watson had 20 points for the Bulldogs (2-0).

AJ Huddleston scored 12 points for Eastern Oregon. The game was an exhibition for the NAIA Mountaineers, who are 0-3 this season.

No. 13 Texas A&M 79, SMU 66

Tyrece Radford hit for 21 points, 16 in the first half, as the Aggies remained undefeated with a gritty win over the host Mustangs in Dallas, Texas.

Taylor had 15 points and Henry Coleman III added 13 points and 15 rebounds points for Texas A&M (3-0). Jace Carter chipped in 10 points. The Aggies outscored SMU 28-22 in the paint and scored 20 points off 16 SMU turnovers.

Chuck Harris paced the Mustangs (3-1) with 21 points. Zhuric Phelps added 13 and Emory Lanier 10.

No. 15 Baylor 99, Kansas City 61

Jayden Nunn had a season-high 25 points to lead a powerful attack as the Bears ran past the Roos in Waco, Texas.

Baylor (4-0), playing its fourth game in eight days, dominated play in the first half, when it scored 51 points and built an 18-point advantage. Bears freshman Ja’Kobe Walter, who on Monday was voted Big 12 Conference Player of the Week, added 23 points.

Anderson Kopp led Kansas City (2-1) with 15 points while Jamar Brown added 11.

UC Irvine 70, No. 16 Southern California 60

Justin Hohn scored 25 points, Bent Leuchten added 19 points and the Anteaters knocked off the Trojans in Los Angeles.

UC Irvine (2-1) shot 5-for-9 from 3-point range in the second half, the last of which came from Devin Tillis with 37 seconds remaining. Tillis’ basket doubled UC Irvine’s lead and effectively put USC away.

The Trojans (2-1), playing without point guard Boogie Ellis, committed 16 turnovers and combined for just seven assists as a team. Isaiah Collier led USC with 23 points but committed seven turnovers and dished only one assist running the point in Ellis’ absence.

No. 22 Alabama 102, South Alabama 46

Behind 17 points from Mark Sears and a tenacious defensive effort, the Crimson Tide rolled over the visiting Jaguars in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Sears also added five rebounds and five assists and was 3-for-4 from 3-point range as Alabama (3-0) reached triple digits in points for the third time in as many games this season.

The Crimson Tide limited the Jaguars to 23.3 shooting (14-for-60) from the field and 17.2 percent (5-for-29) from behind the arc after head coach Nate Oats challenged his team to play better defensively. Maxwell Land led South Alabama (1-2) with 15 points, and Isiah Gaiter had eight points.

No. 25 Colorado 106, Milwaukee 79

KJ Simpson scored 23 points, Cody Williams and Tristan da Silva scored 17 points apiece, and the Buffaloes beat the Panthers in Boulder, Colo.

Eddie Lampkin finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, Julian Hammond III also had 14 points and RJ Smith chipped in with 11 for Colorado (3-0).

Zach Howell had 15 points, Markeith Browning II scored 11 and Elijah Jamison added 10 points for the Panthers (1-2), who have dropped two straight.

