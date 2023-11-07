Top 25 roundup: James Madison shocks No. 4 Michigan St. in OT

Terrence Edwards Jr. had 24 points, including seven in overtime, as James Madison stunned No. 4 Michigan State 79-76 on Monday in East Lansing, Mich.

T.J. Bickerstaff had 21 points and 14 rebounds as the Dukes upset a ranked team for the first time since 1992. Michael Green III added 13 points in the season opener for both teams.

Tyson Walker carried the Spartans with 35 points. Coen Carr contributed 14 points and six rebounds. Edwards made two free throws with 1:51 left in overtime to give his team a 73-70 lead. The Spartans tied it before Edwards had a putback for a 75-73 edge. After Walker split two free throws, Raekwon Horton nailed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left.

No. 1 Kansas 99, North Carolina Central 56

Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 22 points as the Jayhawks manhandled the Eagles, building a lead as high as 55 points, in the season opener for both teams.

The Jayhawks shot a blistering 69.6 percent (39-of-56) from the field. Hunter Dickinson added 21 points, including 17 in the first half, in his Kansas debut after transferring from Michigan. Starting point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. did not attempt a shot, but he had 10 assists and four rebounds.

Ja’Darius Harris led NC Central with 12 points, Josh Smith added 11 and Po’Boigh King 10. Leading returning scorer Fred Cleveland Jr. was held to six points on 2-of-12 shooting from the field.

No. 3 Purdue 98, Samford 45

Zach Edey had 16 points and 11 rebounds while Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith each made four 3-pointers as the Boilermakers routed the visiting Bulldogs in West Lafayette, Ind.

Camden Heide scored 13 points off the bench for the Boilermakers, while Loyer and Smith chipped in 12 each. Edey added four blocks to go with his 40th career double-double, the third most in school history, and Smith had seven assists.

Samford boasted a 9-4 edge in offensive rebounds in the first 20 minutes, but the Bulldogs struggled with nearly everything else, trailing 51-17 at the break.

No. 6 Connecticut 95, Northern Arizona 52

The Huskies leaned on their height advantage and breezed past the Lumberjacks in Storrs, Conn., in UConn’s first game since winning the national championship last season.

The Huskies outrebounded Northern Arizona 50-27 and had a 50-30 advantage in points in the paint. UConn also blocked 10 shots.

Forward Alex Karaban scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds for UConn, which never trailed. Karaban made 8 of 12 shots from the field, including three of his six 3-point attempts.

No. 7 Houston 84, UL Monroe 31

Emanuel Sharp hit four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 20 points as the Cougars opened their season with a victory over the visiting Warhawks.

Houston’s most notable players, L.J. Cryer and Jamal Shead, both named to the Naismith Player of the Year Preseason Watch List, combined for just 14 points, including nine from Cryer. But others stepped up, including Damian Dunn, who scored 18 points.

No one scored in double figures for UL Monroe. Savion Gallion scored eight points for the Warhawks, who led 4-3 early before the Cougars got rolling.

No. 9 Tennessee 80, Tennessee Tech 42

Dalton Knecht scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half to fuel the Volunteers to a victory over the visiting Golden Eagles in Knoxville, Tenn., in the season opener for both teams.

Knecht, a transfer from Northern Colorado, made 6 of 11 shots from the floor. Tennessee’s Josiah-Jordan James sank five 3-pointers to highlight his 15-point performance. James added seven rebounds, and South Carolina Upstate transfer Jordan Gainey scored 11 points off the bench.

Josiah Davis scored 13 points for the Golden Eagles, who had 16 turnovers and shot just 28.6 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from 3-point range.

No. 13 Miami 101, NJIT 60

Matthew Cleveland posted 16 points and a tied a game high with 10 rebounds in his debut for the Hurricanes, who cruised past the Highlanders in Coral Gables, Fla., in the season opener for both teams.

The Hurricanes, who made it to the NCAA Final Four last season, also got a career-high 21 points from Wooga Poplar and 20 points and 10 rebounds from Norchad Omier.

Adam Hess led NJIT with 14 points. He made 4 of 14 shots, including 3-of-10 3-point attempts. Hess was one of the best shooters in the nation last season, making 43.3 percent of his 3-point shots.

No. 19 North Carolina 86, Radford 70

Armando Bacot poured in 25 points to go with 13 rebounds and the Tar Heels had enough power to fend off the visiting Highlanders at Chapel Hill, N.C.

Newcomers Cormac Ryan and Harrison Ingram provided 13 and 12 points, respectively, and RJ Davis also notched 13 points for North Carolina. The Tar Heels won their season opener for the 19th consecutive season, aided by shooting 52.5 percent from the field. Ryan made three of the team’s seven 3-point baskets.

DaQuan Smith and Kenyon Giles tallied 18 points apiece for Radford, which was bidding for its second-ever win over a ranked team.

No. 14 Arkansas 93, Alcorn State 59

Khalif Battle scored 21 points in his debut for the Razorbacks, who cruised past the Braves in Fayetteville, Ark.

Houston transfer Tramon Mark made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points — all in the first 25 minutes — and sophomore big man Trevon Brazile added 13 points and six rebounds. He set the tone early with a powerful one-handed flush in the lane over two defenders that staked Arkansas to a 17-10 lead.

Senior guard Jeremiah Gambrell led Alcorn State with 17 points, and point guard Byron Joshua had 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting. He had four turnovers and two assists in a one-on-one matchup with Arkansas’ lockdown defender Davonte Davis.

No. 22 Villanova 90, American 63

The Wildcats opened the second half with a finishing kick and outran the visiting Eagles in the season opener for both teams.

Eric Dixon and Tyler Burton scored 15 points each, TJ Bamba scored 13 points, Hakim Hart added 11 and Justin Moore had 10 for the balanced Wildcats. Villanova outscored American 49-32 in the second half.

Colin Smalls led American with 16 points while Jermaine Ballisager Webb added 13 for the Eagles. Matt Rogers, a preseason Patriot League First Team selection, was held to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

–Field Level Media