top-25-roundup:-kalib-boone-led-unlv-upsets-no.-8-creighton

Kalib Boone scored a season-high 25 points to fuel UNLV to a 79-64 victory over No. 8 Creighton on Wednesday in Henderson, Nev.

Boone sank 12 of 17 attempts from the floor and added seven rebounds and four steals. He fell just shy of his career high of 27 points, set last season while with Oklahoma State.

Dedan Thomas Jr. collected 16 points, nine assists and six rebounds for UNLV (4-4), which shot 52.5 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent (10 of 22) from 3-point range.

Ryan Kalkbrenner collected 22 points and eight rebounds and Baylor Scheierman added 16 points, seven boards and seven assists for the Bluejays (8-2), whose three-game winning streak ended. Creighton made just 8 of 28 shots from beyond the 3-point arc (28.6 percent).

No. 15 Florida Atlantic 94, Florida International 60

Johnell Davis produced 16 points and four steals while leading the Owls to a wire-to-wire win over the Panthers in Boca Raton, Fla.

The Owls (8-2) won for the seventh straight time over the Panthers (3-8). Florida Atlantic led by as much as 25 points in the first half and 37 in the second.

Alijah Martin totaled 14 points and three steals for the Owls, while Vladislav Goldin had nine points and nine rebounds.

Florida International received a hot-shooting showing from junior Jaidon Lipscomb, who notched a career-high 17 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range. Javaunte Hawkins produced 12 points for Florida International, which made just 35.9 percent (23-for-64) of its shots.

No. 18 BYU 90, Denver 74

Jaxson Robinson scored a career-high 28 points off the bench as the Cougars rebounded from their first loss of the season with a convincing win over the Pioneers in Provo, Utah.

Robinson, a senior, shot 8 of 16 from 3-point range. Noah Waterman added 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Cougars (9-1). BYU came out on top after falling to in-state rival Utah 73-69 on Saturday.

Jaxon Brenchley scored 21 points and Tommy Bruner added 15 as Denver (6-5) lost its second consecutive game to a ranked team. The Pioneers fell 90-80 at then-No. 13 Colorado State on Dec. 6.

Chicago State 75, No. 25 Northwestern 73

Wesley Cardet Jr. scored a season-high 30 points and Jahsean Corbett added 17 as the Cougars upset the Wildcats in Evanston, Ill.

Brent Davis and Noble Crawford each scored nine points for Chicago State (4-9).

Boo Buie scored 23 points and Ryan Langborg added 18 for Northwestern (7-2), which last won at home as a ranked team in 1959. Ty Berry missed what would have been a game-tying 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining, and the Cougars sealed the victory at the foul line.

--Field Level Media

