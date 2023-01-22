Top 25 roundup: No. 14 TCU pulls stunner at No. 2 Kansas

Shahada Wells scored 17 points off the bench and Mike Miles Jr. added 15 to fuel No. 14 TCU to an 83-60 victory over No.

Shahada Wells scored 17 points off the bench and Mike Miles Jr. added 15 to fuel No. 14 TCU to an 83-60 victory over No. 2 Kansas on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan.

Damion Baugh scored 11 points and JaKobe Coles and Xavier Cork each contributed nine off the bench for the Horned Frogs (15-4, 4-3 Big 12), who posted their first win in 11 tries at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Horned Frogs erupted for 48 points in the first half and finished shooting 54.4 percent from the floor (31 of 57) and 53.3 percent from 3-point range (8 of 15).

Kansas’ Jalen Wilson scored 21 of his 30 points in the first half, one game removed from recording a career-high 38 points in an 83-82 overtime loss at No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday.

The Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2) have dropped two in a row following a 10-game winning streak.

No. 4 Alabama 85, Missouri 64

Four players scored in double figures as the Crimson Tide made it eight straight wins, all by double digits, with a Southeastern Conference decision over the short-handed Tigers in Columbia, Mo.

Noah Clowney paced Alabama (17-2, 7-0 SEC) with 17 points and 14 rebounds, while Mark Sears added 17 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Brandon Miller scored 15 points despite making only four of 12 shots. Jahvon Quinerly netted 13.

Isiaih Mosley scored a season-high 19 points for the Tigers (14-5, 3-4) and DeAndre Gholston added 10 before fouling out. Missouri simply couldn’t make enough shots, canning just 23 of 70 from the field and 3 of 28 on 3-pointers. At one point, it was 1 of 20 from the 3-point line.

No. 11 Arizona 58, No. 5 UCLA 52

Post players Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis combined for 30 points and 18 rebounds as the Wildcats held on to snap the Bruins’ 14-game winning streak with a physical victory in Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12) held UCLA (17-3, 8-1) to 31.3 percent shooting and a season-low point total. Tubelis had 14 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season and fifth in the past six games. Ballo scored a game-high 16 points to go with eight rebounds.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Jaylen Clark (12, 10) each had a double-double for UCLA. Tyger Campbell had seven assists to go with his team-high 13 points.

No. 6 Gonzaga 99, Pacific 90

Drew Timme scored 24 of his career-high 38 points in the second half and the Bulldogs defeated the host Tigers in West Coast Conference play at Stockton, Calif.

Timme was 17-of-23 shooting while supplanting his previous career best of 37, set last season against Texas. His superiority helped the Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) bounce back from a shocking 68-67 home loss to Loyola Marymount on Thursday.

Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 17 points, Nick Blake added 16 and Keylan Boone had 15 for the Tigers (10-12, 3-4), who lost their third straight game.

No. 7 Texas 69, West Virginia 61

Marcus Carr poured in 23 points, six of them in the final 2:20, as the Longhorns rebounded from a loss earlier in the week to beat the host Mountaineers in a Big 12 Conference dustup in Morgantown.

The Longhorns (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) trailed by two points after a first half when neither team led by more than four points. The game was tied with just under 11 minutes to play before Texas took charge, building a seven-point lead on Timmy Allen’s two free throws with 4:36 to play and never allowing the Mountaineers closer than two points the rest of the way.

Dylan Disu added 13 points for the Longhorns, with Tyrese Hunter and Christian Bishop scoring 11 each. Kedrian Johnson led the Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6) with a season-best 22 points, while Tre Mitchell added 12 points against his former team.

No. 8 Xavier 95, Georgetown 82

Zach Freemantle had 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and the host Musketeers held off the pesky Hoyas in Big East action in Cincinnati.

Freemantle made 12 of 19 shots, including two 3-pointers, en route to his third double-double in his last five games.

Colby Jones added 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Musketeers (16-4, 8-1), who also got 14 points from Adam Kunkel and 10 from Souley Boum.

No. 9 Tennessee 77, LSU 56

Josiah-Jordan James scored 22 points, Zakai Zeigler had a double-double and the Volunteers rolled past the host Tigers in Baton Rouge, La.

Zeigler had 12 points and 10 assists, and Julian Phillips and Tyreke Key each added 10 points for the Volunteers (16-3, 6-1 Southeastern Conference). Tennessee welcomed back leading scorer Santiago Vescovi (shoulder) and fellow starting guard Key (illness) from one-game absences.

KJ Williams scored 16 points and Trae Hannibal added 10 to lead the Tigers (12-7, 1-6), who lost their sixth consecutive game. Tennessee outscored LSU 33-7 on points off turnovers.

No. 10 Virginia 76, Wake Forest 67

Armaan Franklin scored 25 points and led a first-half barrage of 3-pointers as the Cavaliers handed the Demon Deacons their first home loss this season in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Kihei Clark scored 12 points, including 4 of 4 on free throws in the final 41 seconds, and Isaac McKneely added 11 as Virginia (15-3, 7-2 ACC) won its fifth straight and delivered coach Tony Bennett his 400th career win.

The Cavaliers ended another streak — the 15-game run of the Demon Deacons, which began in February of last year and was tied for the nation’s fifth-longest home winning streak entering Saturday. Damari Monsanto hit seven 3-pointers en route to 25 points, and Cameron Hildreth added 16 for Wake Forest (14-6, 6-3).

Oklahoma State 61, No. 12 Iowa State 59

Avery Anderson III equaled his season high with 18 points to lead the host Cowboys to a come-from-behind victory over the Cyclones in Big 12 play at Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Cowboys trailed by as many as 16 in the first half but turned up the heat defensively in the second half, and Anderson heated up offensively after scoring just four points in the first half.

The Cyclones had a desperation try to win it at the buzzer, but Gabe Kalscheur’s 3-pointer from past midcourt was just off to the right, giving the Cowboys the victory. Kalib Boone added 13 points for the Cowboys (11-8, 3-4 Big 12). Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (14-4, 5-2) with 15 points, while Kalscheur added 14.

No. 13 Kansas State 68, Texas Tech 58

Markquis Nowell scored a game-high 23 points and Keyontae Johnson added 15 as the Wildcats earned the victory over the visiting Red Raiders at Manhattan, Kan.

Ismael Massoud finished with 12 points on 5 of 6 shooting for Kansas State (17-2, 6-1 Big 12), which has won 11 of its past 12 games.

Pop Isaacs and De’Vion Harmon scored 13 points apiece for Texas Tech (10-8, 0-7), which has dropped seven straight games. Kevin Obanor chipped in nine points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Red Raiders.

No. 16 Auburn 81, South Carolina 66

Johni Broome scored 27 points as the Tigers won their fifth straight game, leading wire-to-wire in a win over the host Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C.

Broome shot 12 of 17 from the floor and also had 11 rebounds in the victory for the Tigers (16-3, 6-1 SEC). He also created a viral highlight early in the second half, throwing down an alley-oop with his left hand. Jaylin Williams added 12 points for Auburn, while Wendell Green Jr. chipped in 16 points and 12 assists.

South Carolina (8-11, 1-5) was powered once again by freshman GG Jackson II, who finished with 30 points on 10-of-21 shooting to go along with eight rebounds. Jackson has now scored in double digits in all but two games this season.

Duke 68, No. 17 Miami 66

Kyle Filipowski‘s 17 points and 14 rebounds carried the host Blue Devils past the Hurricanes at Durham, N.C.

Jeremy Roach returned from an injury and scored 14 points, Tyrese Proctor added 11 points and Dariq Whitehead had 10 for the Blue Devils (14-5, 5-3 ACC), who played for the first time this season without a national ranking.

Jordan Miller’s 19 points and eight rebounds and Nijel Pack’s 16 points led Miami (15-4, 6-3), which lost for the third time in its last five games.

No. 18 College of Charleston 87, Northeastern 61

Ben Burnham scored 15 points and the Cougars never trailed, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 20 games with a victory over the host Huskies in a Colonial Athletic Association game in Boston.

Charleston (21-1, 9-0 CAA), the first CAA team to be ranked since David Robinson’s Navy squad in 1986-87, has at 20 the longest winning streak in Division I since Murray State won 21 straight last season.

Chris Doherty had 11 points and 13 rebounds for Northeastern (8-11, 4-4), which had its two-game winning streak snapped. It was the second double-double of the season for the senior forward.

No. 19 Clemson 51, Virginia Tech 50

Hunter Tyson hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 12 seconds left to give the Tigers a grind-it-out victory over the visiting Hokies.

PJ Hall delivered 20 points and eight rebounds as Clemson (16-4, 8-1 ACC) improved to 11-0 at home and kept first place in the league. Tyson finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Virginia Tech (11-8, 1-7) had a chance to win in the closing seconds, but Hunter Cattoor’s 3-point attempt was off the mark.

No. 20 Marquette 74, Seton Hall 53

Kam Jones made five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Golden Eagles pulled away in the second half to earn a victory over the host Pirates in Newark, N.J.

Jones made eight of 14 shots from the field and picked up three steals to help Marquette (16-5, 8-2 Big East) snap Seton Hall’s season-best four-game winning streak. Oso Ighodaro supplied 18 points and six rebounds, while Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Chase Ross each added eight points.

Kadary Richmond led the Pirates (12-9, 5-5) with 10 points but exited the game in the second half due to a head injury. Tae Davis and Tyrese Samuel each notched eight points for Seton Hall, which were held back by a season-high 26 turnovers.

No. 21 Baylor 62, Oklahoma 60

Adam Flagler scored 16 points, hitting a critical 3-pointer in the closing minute, to help the visiting Bears to the victory over the Sooners at Norman, Okla.

Baylor (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) has won four consecutive games, while Oklahoma (11-8, 2-5) has dropped back-to-back games. Before the final five minutes, the Bears were just 3 of 16 from 3-point range but turned things around by hitting their final four 3-point tries.

Jalen Hill led the Sooners with 17 points while Tanner Groves added 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

No. 22 Providence 75, DePaul 64

Noah Locke made seven 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 29 points, Bryce Hopkins had 20 with 11 rebounds and the Friars avoided a third straight loss with a Big East win over the visiting Blue Demons.

Playing for his third school, Locke went 11 of 17 from the field and 7 of 12 from beyond the arc for Providence (15-5, 7-2 Big East), which matched a season high with 10 3-pointers on 23 attempts to win their 13th straight at home. The Friars shot 45.9 percent to rebound after losing at Creighton and No. 20 Marquette by a combined 14 points.

Umoja Gibson had 16 points and De’Sean Nelson added 13 for DePaul (9-11, 3-6), which shot 44.3 percent and proved pesky in falling short after beating No. 8 Xavier earlier this week. The Blue Demons have lost six straight on the road.

No. 24 FAU 67, UTEP 59

Johnell Davis scored 20 points off the bench as the Owls rode a torrid start and overcame an uneven offensive performance in a victory over host UTEP in a Conference USA game in El Paso, Texas.

The Owls (19-1, 9-0 C-USA) won their 18th straight game and remained atop the conference standings. Florida Atlantic’s winning streak is the second longest in the nation, trailing only Charleston, which has won 20 straight. FAU was playing just its third game ever as a ranked team, all of them this week.

FAU was up by 17 points midway through the second half but had to withstand a final charge by the Miners (11-9, 4-5). UTEP pulled to within 61-53 on a three-point play by Mario McKinney Jr. with 1:48 to play but ran out of gas and time in its comeback.

No. 25 Arkansas 69, Ole Miss 57

Joseph Pinion netted a season-high-tying 13 points off the bench to spark the host Razorbacks to just their second win this month, beating the Rebels in Fayetteville, Ark.

The victory by Arkansas (13-6, 2-5 SEC), which last won on Jan. 4 against Missouri, broke a four-game overall losing skid and stretched its winning streak over Ole Miss (9-10, 1-6) to five games.

Ole Miss struggled to find consistent offense. Jayveous McKinnis had 10 points and six rebounds, and Daeshun Ruffin scored 10 in 19 minutes for the Rebels, who shot 44.2 percent.

–Field Level Media