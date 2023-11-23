Top 25 roundup: No. 2 Purdue beats No. 4 Marquette for Maui title

Zach Edey had 28 points and 15 rebounds as No. 2 Purdue defeated No. 4 Marquette 78-75 on Wednesday in the championship game of the Maui Invitational in Honolulu.

It was Purdue’s first crown in the 40-year history of the event. The Boilermakers likely will be the new No. 1 team in the nation after current No. 1 Kansas lost to Marquette in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.

Purdue (6-0) defeated No. 11 Gonzaga, No. 7 Tennessee and the Golden Eagles to claim the tournament title. Braden Smith supplied 18 points, Lance Jones had 11 and Fletcher Loyer had 10 for the Boilermakers on Wednesday.

Marquette (5-1) was led by Tyler Kolek, who poured in 22 points. Kam Jones added 17 and Oso Ighodaro had 16.

No. 1 Kansas 69, No. 7 Tennessee 60

Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points and grabbed 20 rebound as the Jayhawks beat the Volunteers to capture third place in the stacked Maui Invitational in Honolulu.

Kevin McCullar Jr. added 14 for Kansas (5-1) after his career-high 24 against Marquette on Tuesday. Dajuan Harris Jr. led both teams with eight assists.

Santiago Vescovi put up a team-high 21 points for Tennessee (4-2). Dalton Knecht and Jordan Gainey added 13 points apiece.

No. 8 Creighton 88, Loyola Chicago 65

Ryan Kalkbrenner had 29 points and Baylor Scheierman added 24 along with 12 rebounds as the Bluejays rolled over the Ramblers in the Hall of Fame Classic at Kansas City, Mo.

Kalkbrenner and Scheierman combined to score 36 of the 45 first-half points for Creighton (5-0), which shot 55.2 percent overall and 14 of 27 from 3-point range for the game. The Bluejays will face Colorado State in the Thursday championship game.

Des Watson had 15 points and Braden Norris scored 14 for Loyola (2-3), which will oppose Boston College in the Thursday consolation game.

No. 11 Gonzaga 69, UCLA 65

Senior forward Anton Watson scored a career-high 32 points and the Bulldogs held off the Bruins for a win in the fifth-place game of the Maui Invitational in Honolulu.

Watson shot 14-for-15 from the floor, as he made just five fewer field goals than the entire UCLA team. Gonzaga (4-1) outside of Watson shot just 9-for-38 (23.7 percent) from the floor, and the Bulldogs shot 58.6 percent from the free-throw line, 17-for-29.

UCLA (4-2) went 23-for-31, 74.2 percent, on free-throw attempts. The Bruins’ success at the foul line kept them within striking distance despite trailing for almost 37 minutes of game time.

No. 13 Baylor 88, Oregon State 72

Ja’Kobe Walter poured in 24 points and fellow freshman Yves Missi added 14 points and 14 rebounds as the Bears rolled to a win over the Beavers in the semifinal of the NIT Season Tip-Off in New York.

Baylor advances to play Florida for the championship on Friday afternoon. Oregon State will play Pitt in the consolation game.

Jalen Bridges also had 14 points for Baylor (5-0), which shot 52.4 percent from the floor and had just seven turnovers. Dexter Akanno led Oregon State (3-2) with 16 points.

No. 14 North Carolina 91, Northern Iowa 69

Harrison Ingram totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Tar Heels to a win over the Panthers in the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Ingram scored nine of his points in the second half to help the Tar Heels (4-0) overcome a six-point halftime deficit. Cormac Ryan and Elliot Cadeau each scored 15 points for North Carolina, which will meet Villanova on Thursday in a semifinal game.

Nate Heise powered Northern Iowa (1-3) with 14 points, while Jacob Hutson chipped in 10. The Panthers will oppose Texas Tech on Thursday in the consolation bracket.

No. 20 Arkansas 77, Stanford 74

Tramon Mark saved six of his 25 points for the final 1:50 of the second overtime and the Razorbacks held on to defeat the Cardinal in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Mark did almost half his scoring on a 12-for-15 performance from the foul line and Trevon Brazile snatched a game-high 17 rebounds to go with 14 points for the Razorbacks (4-1). Arkansas moves on to a Thursday semifinal against Memphis, which beat Michigan 71-67.

Spencer Jones put up a game-high 27 points for the Cardinal (3-2), who will duel Michigan in a consolation-bracket game on Thursday.

No. 22 James Madison 95, Fresno State 64

Noah Freidel hit six 3-pointers on his way to 26 points as the Dukes dominated the Bulldogs to capture the Cancun Challenge’s Riviera Division championship in Cancun, Mexico.

T.J. Bickerstaff scored 15 points and Raekwon Horton added 13 points as James Madison (6-0) raced to an early lead that Fresno State never seriously challenged.

Isaiah Hill and Eduardo Andre scored 12 points each to lead the Bulldogs (3-2). Enoch Boakye delivered eight points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

No. 24 Virginia 56, West Virginia 54

Reece Beekman made the tiebreaking free throw with 2.3 seconds left to help the Cavaliers notch a victory over the Mountaineers in the consolation game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off’s Beach Division in Florida.

After making it 55-54, Beekman (12 points) missed the second free throw and teammate Ryan Dunn (13 points) collected the rebound and was fouled. Dunn split two free throws with 0.4 seconds left and West Virginia was unable to get off a last-second shot. Virginia improved to 5-1.

Jesse Edwards had 17 points and nine rebounds and Quinn Slazinski also scored 17 points for West Virginia (2-3).

