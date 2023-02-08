top-25-roundup:-no-21-uconn-stops-no.-10-marquette’s-win-streak

Tristen Newton recorded a triple-double and Jordan Hawkins scored a game-high 20 points to help No. 21 UConn end No. 10 Marquette’s five-game winning streak with an 87-72 victory on Tuesday night in Hartford, Conn.

Newton stuffed the stat sheet, posting 12 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, while Hawkins made five of his team’s 12 3-pointers. The Huskies (19-6, 8-6 Big East) also received 18 points and seven rebounds from Adama Sanogo.

UConn jumped out to a 17-4 lead just over six minutes into the game and led by 20 before landing on a 46-29 advantage at halftime. The lead ballooned to 25 points in the second half.

Tyler Kolek led Marquette (19-6, 11-3) with 17 points.

No. 8 Virginia 63, No. 22 North Carolina State 50

Jayden Gardner scored 18 points and the Cavaliers rediscovered their suffocating defense against the Wolfpack in Charlottesville, Va.

Reece Beekman added 15 points as Virginia (18-4, 10-3 ACC) pulled into a tie for first place in the league with Clemson and Pitt.

Terquavion Smith led NC State with 19 points and former Virginia player Casey Morsell added 18. NC State (19-6, 9-5) made just 33.3 percent overall and 29.6 percent (8 of 27) from 3-point range.

No. 12 Kansas State 82, No. 17 TCU 61

Markquis Nowell scored 18 points to lead the Wildcats over the Horned Frogs in Manhattan, Kan.

Kansas State (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) concluded the game with a 17-2 run to earn a season split. Keyontae Johnson and Desi Sills scored 14 points each for the Wildcats. Nowell passed Steve Henson’s school record with his 187th assist of the season.

TCU (17-7, 6-5) was led by Damion Baugh’s 16 points. The Horned Frogs played without preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr.

No. 19 Indiana 66, No. 24 Rutgers 60

Trayce Jackson-Davis continued his string of dominant performances with 20 points, including the 2,000th of his career, and 18 rebounds as the Hoosiers grinded out a Big Ten win over the Scarlet Knights in Bloomington, Ind.

Miller Kopp added 18 points for the Hoosiers (17-7, 8-5), who tied the Scarlet Knights for second place in the conference with their seventh win in eight games.

Clifford Omoruyi scored 15 points for Rutgers (16-8, 8-5) and Cam Spencer added 14, but the Scarlet Knights made just 39.7 percent of their shots.

