top-25-roundup:-no-24-friars-edge-no.-18-creighton-in-2-ots

Devin Carter had 25 points and eight rebounds to lift No. 24 Providence to a 94-86 victory in double overtime over visiting and 18th-ranked Creighton in Big East play on Tuesday.

Bryce Hopkins added 20 points and nine rebounds, while Noah Locke chipped in 20 points and five rebounds. Ed Croswell had 14 points and six rebounds for the Friars (19-7, 11-4 Big East), who ended the Bluejays’ eight-game winning streak.

Creighton (17-9, 11-4), which was outscored 10-2 in the second overtime, got 21 points and 10 rebounds from Ryan Nembhard. Trey Alexander and Arthur Kaluma added 17 points apiece, while Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for the Bluejays.

Creighton trailed by as many as four in the first overtime before Baylor Scheierman’s two free throws knotted the game at 84 with 48 seconds left. Creighton got the ball back with 9.5 seconds left after Providence’s shot-clock violation, but Nembhard’s short jumper was blocked by Carter just before time expired. Carter opened the scoring in the second overtime with a three-point play to give the Friars an 87-84 advantage with 3:46 remaining — a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

No. 5 Kansas 87, Oklahoma State 76

Freshman Gradey Dick scored a career-best 26 points to lead the Jayhawks to another win over the Cowboys in Stillwater, Okla.

Kevin McCullar Jr. recorded 15 points and eight assists and KJ Adams Jr. also scored 15 points for the Jayhawks (21-5, 9-4 Big 12), who have won three straight games and five of their past six to move into a tie atop the conference standings.

Senior Kalib Boone scored a career-high 27 points and collected nine rebounds for Oklahoma State (16-10, 7-6), which had a five-game winning streak halted. The Cowboys lost for just the second time in the past nine games but have lost 10 of their last 11 games against Kansas.

Oklahoma 79, No. 12 Kansas State 65

Grant Sherfield had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Sooners knocked off the Wildcats in Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) snapped a four-game overall losing streak and a seven-game Big 12 skid. Kansas State (19-7, 7-6) has dropped five of its past seven games.

Tanner Groves scored 16 points for the Sooners, going 5 of 7 from the floor. Nae’Qwan Tomlin led the Wildcats with 17 points and 10 rebounds, but he scored just four in the second half.

Syracuse 75, No. 23 North Carolina State 72

Jesse Edwards had 18 points and 16 rebounds as the host Orange upset the Wolfpack in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.

Judah Mintz paced the Orange (16-10, 9-6 ACC) with 20 points and nine assists as the team won its third straight game. Joe Girard pitched in 14 points for the hosts, while Chris Bell added 11 points and Maliq Brown had 10.

NC State (20-7, 10-6) was led by D.J. Burns Jr., Jarkel Joiner and Jack Clark with 15 points apiece. Terquavion Smith added 14 points, while Joiner rounded out his impressive night with 11 assists and 10 rebounds for a triple-double.

