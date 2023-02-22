Top 25 roundup: No. 25 Texas A&M hangs on vs. No. 11 Tennessee

Sophomore Wade Taylor IV matched a career high with 25 points and junior Julius Marble scored a personal-best 21 as No. 25 Texas A&M won its sixth straight game, defeating No. 11 Tennessee 68-63 on Tuesday in College Station, Texas.

Marble also had nine rebounds and Taylor made 16 of the 28 free throws hit by the Aggies (21-7, 13-2 Southeastern Conference), who went to the line 34 times. Tennessee (20-8, 9-6), which lost for the fourth time in five games, finished 10 of 14 at the foul line.

The Volunteers pulled within 64-63 when Zakai Zeigler (14 points) made a layup with 25 seconds to play. Tennessee then forced a turnover, but Taylor immediately stole the ball back, then knocked down two free throws.

After Zeigler missed a 3-point attempt that would have tied the score, Taylor sank two more foul shots to seal the win.

No. 8 Texas 72, No. 23 Iowa State 54

Tyrese Hunter and Sir’Jabari Rice scored 15 points apiece as the Longhorns dominated early and rolled over the Cyclones in a key Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas.

Marcus Carr added 13 points for the Longhorns (22-6, 11-4 Big 12), who are 16-1 at home this season and earned their sixth win over a Top 25 team.

Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (17-10, 8-7) with 12 points while Gabe Kalscheur added 10 for the Cyclones, who have dropped four of their past five games.

No. 14 Kansas State 75, No. 9 Baylor 65

Keyontae Johnson scored 25 points to lead the Wildcats past the Bears in Manhattan, Kan., for their second victory in a row.

Johnson made 11 of 17 shots from the floor for the Wildcats (21-7, 9-6 Big 12), who completed a season sweep of the Bears (20-8, 9-6). The Wildcats’ Markquis Nowell contributed 14 points and 10 assists.

Baylor’s Keyonte George drained six 3-pointers to highlight his 23-point performance. LJ Cryer scored 16 points and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Bears, who have lost two in a row after winning 10 of their previous 11 games.

No. 10 Marquette 73, No. 19 Creighton 71

Tyler Kolek made a go-ahead jumper with 29 seconds remaining in the second half as the Golden Eagles won in Omaha, Neb., to complete a season sweep of the Bluejays.

Kam Jones scored 19 points and Oso Ighodaro and Kolek each added 18 to help the Golden Eagles (22-6, 14-3 Big East) inch closer to securing their first regular-season conference title since 2012-13. Marquette, which shot 48.3 percent from the floor (28 of 58), has won eight of its last nine games.

Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman recorded 18 points and 13 rebounds and Ryan Nembhard had 16 points. Ryan Kalkbrenner added 12 points for the Bluejays (18-10, 12-5), who have lost two of their last three on the heels of an eight-game winning streak.

No. 13 Miami 76, Virginia Tech 70

Norchad Omier finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Hurricanes dominated inside to win their seventh straight game, beating the Hokies in Blacksburg, Va.

Nijel Pack added 16 points and Isaiah Wong had 13 points as Miami (23-5, 14-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) completed a season sweep of Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes’ seven-game string is bookended by wins over the Hokies.

Virginia Tech (16-12, 6-11) has alternated wins and losses for eight games. On a night when he went over the 1,000-point mark for his career, the Hokies’ Hunter Cattoor finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sean Pedulla and Grant Basile contributed 17 and 13 points, respectively, for Virginia Tech.

Villanova 64, No. 16 Xavier 63

Justin Moore scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Wildcats to an upset over the Musketeers in Big East play in Cincinnati.

Villanova (14-14, 8-9 Big East), in the midst of its most difficult stretch of the Big East schedule, rebounded from a loss at then-No. 24 Providence Saturday to record its most impressive win. Cam Whitmore finished with 11 points for the Wildcats. Souley Boum had 17 points, Jerome Hunter scored 14 and Jack Nunge had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Xavier (20-8, 12-5), which lost for the third time in four games.

Adam Kunkel (10 points) appeared to tie the game with a layup with 2:35 left but was called for traveling. Moore responded with a 3-pointer with 2:13 left for a 64-59 Villanova lead. Villanova committed two traveling turnovers and Xavier had a chance to win as Boum drove the lane for a layup but was denied at the basket.

Michigan State 80, No. 17 Indiana 65

Tyson Walker had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Spartans defeated the Hoosiers in East Lansing, Mich.

A.J. Hoggard supplied 22 points and five assists and Joey Hauser contributed 10 points and eight rebounds for Michigan State (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten), which was playing its first home game since a mass shooting on campus on Feb. 13 claimed the lives of three students.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana (19-9, 10-7) with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists but also committed seven turnovers. Jalen Hood-Schifino had 16 points for the Hoosiers, who had won nine of their previous 11 games.

No. 22 San Diego State 77, Colorado State 58

Jaedon LeDee had 14 points and six rebounds off the bench to help the Aztecs beat the visiting Rams.

Matt Bradley scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half, Micah Parrish scored 12 points off the bench and Lamont Butler and Darrion Trammell had 11 points apiece for San Diego State (22-5, 13-2 Mountain West Conference). The Aztecs won their fifth straight game.

John Tonje scored 18 points and Isaiah Stevens finished with 15 points for the Rams (12-16, 4-11), who had won two of three following a five-game losing streak.

