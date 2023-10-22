Top 25 roundup: No. 3 Ohio State again tops No. 7 Penn State

Marvin Harrison Jr. had 162 receiving yards and a touchdown as No. 3 Ohio State held off No. 7 Penn State 20-12 in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday.

Harrison, who had 11 catches, had an 18-yard TD on a third-and-11 with 4:07 to play for a 20-6 lead to effectively put the game out of reach.

Penn State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) pulled to within the final margin with 29 seconds left when Kaden Saunders had an 8-yard TD catch from Drew Allar. But Ohio State recovered the onside kick at its 47 and ran out the clock.

The Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0) have won seven straight and 11 of 12 vs. the Nittany Lions, who have not won in Columbus since 2011.

No. 6 Oklahoma 31, UCF 29

Dillon Gabriel threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns against his former school as the Sooners avoided an upset by the Knights in the Big 12 matchup in Norman, Okla.

The game came down to a failed two-point conversion try with 1:16 left after John Rhys Plumlee hit Javon Baker for a 12-yard touchdown to pull the Knights within two. UCF tried to pass the ball after a lateral on the conversion, but the Sooners snuffed it out to maintain the lead, then recovered the onside kick to put the game away.

Nic Anderson had five catches for 105 yards and two scores for Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12), and Gabriel went 25 of 38 passing. Plumlee completed 16 of 30 passes for 248 yards and two scores, and Baker had five catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns for UCF (3-4, 0-4).

No. 2 Michigan 49, Michigan State 0

J.J. McCarthy passed for 287 yards and a career-high four touchdowns and the Wolverines crushed the in-state rival Spartans at East Lansing, Mich.

McCarthy completed 21 of 27 passes as the Wolverines defeated the Spartans for the second straight season. AJ Barner caught eight passes for 99 yards for Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten).

Katin Houser completed 12 of 22 passes for 101 yards and was picked off once for Michigan State (2-5, 0-4), which has dropped five straight games. Nate Carter was held to 36 yards on 17 carries. The Spartans were blanked by the Wolverines for the first time since 2000.

No. 4 Florida State 38, No. 1 Duke 20

Jordan Travis spearheaded two drives that resulted in fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Seminoles overcame the Blue Devils in Tallahassee, Fla.

Travis ran 2 yards to complete a 96-yard drive early in the fourth quarter and then threw 21 yards to Lawrance Toafili less than five minutes later to lift Florida State (7-0, 5-0 ACC).

Duke (5-2, 2-1) led at intermission but couldn't get going in the second half. Quarterback Riley Leonard, who was injured in the waning seconds three weeks earlier in a loss to Notre Dame, was back in a starting role, but he didn't have his normal impact and was replaced in the fourth quarter after he was shaken up.

No. 5 Washington 15, Arizona State 7

Mishael Powell returned an interception 89 yards for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Huskies sidestepped an upset bid by the Huskies in Seattle.

Powell's return was the lone touchdown of the contest for high-powered Washington (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12), which committed four turnovers. Heisman Trophy frontrunner Michael Penix Jr. struggled much of the game and was 27-of-42 passing for 275 yards and two interceptions.

Cam Skattebo rushed for a touchdown and Trenton Bourguet completed 26 of 47 passes for 196 yards and the pivotal interception for the Sun Devils (1-6, 0-4), who dropped their sixth consecutive game.

No. 8 Texas 31, Houston 24

CJ Baxter ran 16 yards for the winning touchdown with 5:37 remaining as the Longhorns made the plays they needed down the stretch to outlast the host Cougars.

The Longhorns (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) dominated the game's first 17-plus minutes when they roared to a 21-0 lead, but they sputtered thereafter with Houston (3-4, 1-3) tying the contest at 24-24 on Jack Martin's 40-yard field goal halfway through the fourth quarter.

That set the stage for Baxter and his deciding scoring run as Texas ground out a 53-yard touchdown march that featured five runs and just one pass, a strategy dictated by an injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers on a hard hit on a scramble late in the third quarter.

No. 9 Oregon 38, Washington State 24

Bucky Irving rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns and also scored on a reception as the Ducks rebounded from their lone loss of the season to outscore the Cougars in their Pac-12 game in Eugene, Ore.

Bo Nix, who broke the Football Bowl Subdivision record for a quarterback with his 54th career start, completed 18 of 25 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a score for the Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12), who lost 36-33 last week at Washington in a top-10 showdown. Oregon's Jordan James added 103 yards rushing.

The Cougars (4-3, 1-3), who were ranked No. 13 earlier this month, suffered their third consecutive defeat. Washington State's Cameron Ward was 34-of-48 passing for 438 yards and a touchdown. Lincoln Victor made a school-record 16 catches for 161 yards.

Virginia 31, No. 10 North Carolina 27

Mike Hollins rushed for three touchdowns as the Cavaliers shocked the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The unlikely victory for Virginia (2-5, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) gives the Cavaliers their first conference win since Oct. 20, 2022, when they topped Georgia Tech. It's the first loss of the season for UNC (6-1, 3-1) and will hinder the Tar Heels' hopes of a College Football Playoff berth.

Hollins rushed for 66 yards on 15 carries and caught one pass. Virginia quarterback Tony Muskett completed 20 of 30 passes for 208 yards with a score and an interception. UNC quarterback Drake Maye completed 24 of 48 passes for 347 yards, two touchdowns and a pick. He also rushed for a score.

No. 11 Alabama 34, No. 17 Tennessee 20

Jalen Milroe passed for two touchdowns, Jihaad Campbell returned a fumble for a score and the Crimson Tide overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to knock off the Volunteers in the high-powered Southeastern Conference matchup at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Jase McClellan rushed for 115 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries to help the Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 SEC) win their sixth consecutive game. Isaiah Bond and Jermaine Burton caught scoring passes and Chris Braswell had two sacks for Alabama, which scored 27 unanswered points in the second half.

Joe Milton III was 28-of-41 passing for 271 yards and two touchdowns and added 59 rushing yards for Tennessee (5-2, 2-2), which had a three-game winning streak halted. Squirrel White had 10 receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown, and McCallan Castles also had a scoring catch for the Volunteers.

No. 13 Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21

Jaxson Dart threw for 202 yards and rushed for two touchdowns as the Rebels pulled away in the fourth quarter for a SEC win over the host Tigers.

Dart snapped a 14-14 tie on the last play of the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run, capping a 90-yard drive. On their next possession, the Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC) marched 68 yards and took just over five minutes off the clock, and Quinshon Judkins powered up the middle for a 4-yard scoring run with 7:51 left in the game.

The Tigers (3-4, 0-4) got within a touchdown with 56 seconds remaining when Payton Thorne found Rivaldo Fairweather with an 8-yard touchdown pass. However, Dayton Wade recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the outcome and give Ole Miss just its second win in its last 10 visits to Jordan-Hare Stadium.

No. 14 Utah 34, No. 18 USC 32

Bryson Barnes went 14-of-23 passing for 235 yards with three touchdowns, and his 26-yard run set up Cole Becker's game-winning, 38-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Utes over the Trojans in Los Angeles.

Utah (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) fell behind 32-31 with 1:46 remaining, moments after Zachariah Branch set up USC in the red zone with a 61-yard punt return.

USC (6-2, 4-1) scored on its first snap of the ensuing possession when Caleb Williams ran 11 yards for a touchdown. It was Williams' first and only score of the night, as Utah limited the reigning Heisman Trophy winner to 256 yards on 24-of-34 passing and 27 rushing yards.

No. 19 LSU 62, Army 0

Jayden Daniels threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another as the Tigers rolled over the Black Knights in a nonconference game in Baton Rouge, La.

Daniels completed 11 of 15 passes for 279 yards, and Brian Thomas Jr. (122 receiving yards) and Malik Nabers (121) each caught two touchdown passes for LSU (6-2).

Kanye Udoh rushed for 108 yards for Army (2-5), which had just 193 total yards as it lost its fourth straight and second in a row by shutout. The Black Knights lost to Troy 19-0 a week earlier and have scored just 40 points during the losing streak.

No. 20 Missouri 34, South Carolina 12

Cody Schrader rushed for a career-high 159 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers continued their dominance of the Gamecocks with a victory in Columbia, Mo.

Brady Cook completed 14 of 24 passes for 198 yards, throwing one touchdown pass and running for another score as the Tigers (7-1, 3-1 SEC) beat the Gamecocks for the fifth straight time to retain the Mayor's Cup.

Facing a consistently heavy rush, Spencer Rattler completed 23 of 40 passes for 217 yards and one interception for South Carolina (2-5, 1-4). The Tigers scored on four straight possessions, surging to a 24-0 lead before Mitch Jeter ended the Gamecocks' drought with the first of his four field goals, a 51-yarder, in the final minute of the first half.

No. 22 Air Force 17, Navy 6

Zac Larrier threw the longest touchdown pass in program history as the Falcons beat the Midshipmen in Annapolis, Md.

Larrier connected with Dane Kinamon for a 94-yard score on the first play of the second quarter to provide the Falcons with all the offense they would need to improve to 7-0 for the first time since 1997. The Air Force defense took care of the rest, holding the Midshipmen (3-4) to just 124 yards of total offense. Alec Mock punctuated the impressive performance with an 18-yard pick-6 with 3:51 left in the game.

Navy was without senior quarterback Tai Lavatai (ribs) for the first three quarters. Lavatai came on for the fourth but couldn't complete a comeback, throwing for 96 yards and a pair of interceptions on 13-for-23 passing. He did, however, break the shutout, connecting with Eli Heidenreich for a 10-yard TD with 50 seconds remaining.

No. 23 Tulane 35, North Texas 28

Michael Pratt threw three touchdown passes and ran for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter as the Green Wave downed the Mean Green in an American Athletic Conference game in New Orleans.

Pratt completed 15 of 21 passes for 194 yards and an interception and ran 19 yards for the winning points with 2:34 left in the game. Makhi Hughes finished with 121 rushing yards and a touchdown for Tulane (6-1, 3-0 AAC), which prevailed despite squandering a 21-0 halftime lead.

Chandler Rogers threw for 343 yards and two touchdowns on 35-of-51 passing for North Texas (3-4, 1-2).

Minnesota 12, No. 24 Iowa 10

Dragan Kesich connected on four field goals and Tyler Nubin and Devon Williams each contributed a sack and forced fumble to help visiting Minnesota edge No. 24 Iowa 12-10 on Saturday in Iowa City.

Minnesota (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) snapped an eight-game losing streak in the Floyd of Rosedale trophy series in a contest that featured 18 combined punts -- and a would-be punt return touchdown in the final two minutes that was nullified.

Cooper DeJean of Iowa (6-2, 3-2) appeared to return a punt 54 yards for a touchdown that would have put the hosts ahead 16-12. DeJean allowed the ball to bounce before receiving the punt near the Minnesota sideline, then made multiple defenders miss before cutting back across the field. A replay review, however, showed that DeJean waved his left hand, a gesture deemed an invalid fair catch signal.

No. 25 UCLA 42, Stanford 7

Ethan Garbers made his first start since the season opener and threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns to the Bruins top the host Cardinal in a Pac-12 game.

Carson Steele led the ground attack with 76 yards and three touchdowns, and T.J. Harden contributed 55 rushing yards and a touchdown for UCLA (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12), which was coming off three straight games against ranked opponents in its conference, losing two.

Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels completed 27 of 45 passes for 268 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Cardinal (2-5, 1-4) were held to 24 rushing yards.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Top 25 roundup: No. 3 Ohio State again tops No. 7 Penn State puedes visitar la categoría College Football News.