Top 25 roundup: No. 4 Marquette tops No. 1 Kansas in Maui

Oso Ighodaro had 21 points to lead a balanced scoring attack as No. 4 Marquette defeated No. 1 Kansas 73-59 in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational in Honolulu on Tuesday.

Kansas scored the first basket of the game for its first and last lead of the contest.

The Golden Eagles will face No. 2 Purdue in the championship game on Wednesday. The Jayhawks will oppose No. 7 Tennessee in the third-place game.

Marquette (5-0) forced 18 Kansas turnovers and had 11 steals. The Golden Eagles also had seven players score between six and 12 points, including Chase Ross (12 points) and Kam Jones (10). Kansas (4-1) got 24 points from Kevin McCullar Jr. and 13 from Hunter Dickinson.

No. 2 Purdue 71, No. 7 Tennessee 67

Fletcher Loyer scored 27 points and Zach Edey added 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Boilermakers advanced to the Maui Invitational championship game with a win over the Volunteers in Honolulu.

Loyer and Edey combined for 50 of Purdue’s 71 points, with Loyer, a sophomore, tying his career high. Trey Kaufman-Renn contributed eight points and eight rebounds for the Boilermakers (5-0).

Tennessee (4-1) was led by Dalton Knecht, who logged 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Jordan Gainey scored 15 points.

No. 9 Duke 95, La Salle 66

Tyrese Proctor’s career-high 22 points helped the Blue Devils rout the Explorers in Durham, N.C.

Kyle Filipowski had a strong second half to finish with 17 points, and Sean Stewart had 16 points off the Duke bench. It was the third win in eight nights for the Blue Devils (4-1), who shot 53.7 percent.

Anwar Gill tallied 17 points and Jhamir Brickus added 13 points to lead La Salle (4-1), but the Explorers couldn’t extend their best start in nine years. They made just 6 of 24 shots from 3-point range in their first road game of the season.

No. 11 Gonzaga 76, Syracuse 57

Nolan Hickman scored 19 points and two of his teammates recorded double-doubles as the Bulldogs beat the Orange in a consolation semifinal at the Maui Invitational in Honolulu.

After losing to No. 2 Purdue in Monday’s first-round matchup, Gonzaga (3-1) got back on track. Graham Ike (16 points, 14 rebounds, four steals) and Anton Watson (12 points, 13 rebounds) made key contributions.

Judah Mintz scored 22 points and JJ Starling had 15 to pace Syracuse (3-2), which will face Chaminade in the seventh-place game on Wednesday. Gonzaga will oppose UCLA in the fifth-place game.

Florida State 77, No. 18 Colorado 71 (OT)

Jalen Warley recorded 19 points and three steals and Jamir Watkins had 18 points, 11 rebounds and four thefts as the Seminoles beat the Buffaloes in overtime to win the Beach Bracket of the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Darin Green Jr. registered 12 points and four steals and De’Ante Green had 10 points as Florida State (4-1) won its 14th consecutive overtime game, extending an NCAA record.

Cody Williams scored 17 points and KJ Simpson added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Buffaloes (4-1). Eddie Lampkin collected 11 boards to go with eight points for Colorado.

No. 22 James Madison 82, Southern Illinois 76

Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 24 points to help propel the Dukes past the Salukis in the Cancun Challenge semifinals in Cancun, Mexico.

T.J. Bickerstaff provided 19 points and seven rebounds as James Madison (5-0) advanced to Wednesday’s championship game, where it will meet Fresno State.

With Xavier Johnson scoring a career-high 38 points, Southern Illinois (3-1) rallied from a 16-point deficit in the first half to take a five-point lead with nine minutes left. The Salukis will oppose New Mexico State in the Wednesday consolation game.

