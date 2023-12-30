top-25-roundup:-san-diego-state-stuns-no.-13-gonzaga

Reese Waters scored 22 points and Jaedon LeDee added 20 points and seven rebounds as San Diego State handed No. 13 Gonzaga a rare home loss with an 84-74 victory over the Bulldogs in a nonconference showdown on Friday night at Spokane, Wash.

Darrion Trammell tallied 17 points for the Aztecs (11-2), who led by as many as 15 points while winning their fourth straight game.

Graham Ike recorded 20 points and 10 rebounds and Anton Watson had 16 points and three steals for the Bulldogs (9-4), who lost for the third time in five games. Ryan Nembhard added 15 points and nine assists for Gonzaga.

The loss was just the 17th for Gonzaga in 20 seasons at the McCarthey Athletic Center. San Diego State has delivered two of the setbacks, also winning early in the 2010-11 season with a team featuring future NBA star Kawhi Leonard.

No. 1 Purdue 80, Eastern Kentucky 53

Fletcher Loyer scored 14 points in 26 minutes to lead the Boilermakers past the Colonels in West Lafayette, Ind.

Zach Edey had 13 points and seven rebounds to flank Loyer for Purdue (12-1), which played its final game of the nonconference season before getting fully into Big Ten play next week.

Devontae Blanton scored 14 points and Leland Walker added 12 points for Eastern Kentucky, which will enter ASUN play next week at 4-9.

No. 4 Arizona 100, Cal 81

Caleb Love scored 22 points and Oumar Ballo posted his third consecutive double-double as the Wildcats cruised past the Golden Bears to open Pac-12 play in Berkeley, Calif.

Ballo had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Arizona (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12). The Wildcats never trailed and delivered an early knockout punch, leading by as many as 31 points in the first half.

Jaylon Tyson had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Cal (4-8, 0-1), which has lost 14 consecutive games to Arizona.

No. 8 Kentucky 96, Illinois State 70

Antonio Reeves scored a game-high 27 points in his first game against his former team as the Wildcats cruised past the Redbirds in Lexington, Ky.

Reeves, who led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring two years ago while playing for the Redbirds, shot 10 of 15 from the field, including 4 of 8 on 3-point attempts. Rob Dillingham added 16 points and seven assists for the Wildcats (10-2).

Myles Foster scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Illinois State (8-5), while Darius Burford and Malachi Poindexter each added 13 points.

No. 9 North Carolina 105, Charleston Southern 60

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels in scoring for the eighth game in a row, pouring in 20 points to rout the visiting Buccaneers in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Jalen Washington came off the bench to score a career-high 17 points, Elliot Cadeau supplied 13, and Armando Bacot provided 12 points and nine rebounds. Seth Trimble added 12 points and Harrison Ingram 10 as North Carolina (9-3) never trailed.

A'lahn Sumler pumped in 21 points and DJ Patrick had all 11 of his points in the first half for Charleston Southern (4-9), which met the Tar Heels for the first time.

No. 11 Illinois 104, Fairleigh Dickinson 71

In the Illini's first game without All-American-caliber guard Terrence Shannon Jr., backup center Dain Dainja delivered 19 points to lead six players in double figures in a rout of the Knights in Champaign, Ill.

Shannon was suspended from the team Thursday after being charged with rape in Kansas.

While Ansley Almonor paced Fairleigh Dickinson (6-8) with a game-high 20 points, Dainja led Illinois (10-2) with 9-of-10 shooting in just 16 minutes.

No 15 Colorado State 106, Adams State 61

Patrick Cartier and Isaiah Stevens each scored 13 points to lead seven double-digit scorers the Rams rolled past the Division II Grizzlies in Fort Collins, Colo.

Jalen Lake scored 12 points while Nique Clifford and Joe Palmer each added 11 for Colorado State (12-1), which had 10 players see at least 15 minutes of playing time in the final tune-up before Mountain West Conference play begins Tuesday at home against New Mexico.

John Harge scored 12 points while Jude Tapia and Alex Hurr each had nine for Adams State (3-8), for which the game was an exhibition that doesn't count toward the season record. It was the Grizzlies' second consecutive loss to a Division I program after they fell 89-83 at Denver on Dec. 18.

No. 18 Clemson 93, Radford 58

Joseph Girard III scored a game-high 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field to help lead the Tigers to a victory over the Highlanders in Clemson, S.C.

PJ Hall added 17 points for Clemson (11-1), which trailed for just 26 seconds in its second straight victory. Chase Hunter scored 16 points for the Tigers.

Kenyon Giles registered 17 points and Chandler Turner poured in 11 for the Highlanders (10-5), who trailed 49-23 at halftime.

No. 21 Texas 72, UNC Greensboro 37

Tyrese Hunter scored 23 points, 16 in the first half, and the Longhorns defense did the rest as Texas rolled past the Spartans in Austin, Texas, to remain undefeated at home.

The Longhorns (10-2) won their fourth straight game largely by allowing the Spartans just three points over a 15-minute stretch bridging the halves. Kadin Shedrick added 11 points and Max Abmas had 10 for the Longhorns, who held the visitors to 29.8 shooting from the field and 3 of 19 (15.8 percent) on 3-point shots.

Keyshaun Langley led UNC Greensboro (9-4) with 15 points but was the only player in double figures.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Top 25 roundup: San Diego State stuns No. 13 Gonzaga puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.