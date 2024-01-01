deneme bonusucasino sitesi1xbet casinoonline poker sitelerirulet sitelerisweet bonanza

Top 25 roundup: Stanford downs No. 4 Arizona

FLM Direct-Baller

01/01/2024

top-25-roundup:-stanford-downs-no.-4-arizona

Freshman Kanaan Carlyle scored a career-high 28 points and Spencer Jones added 21 as they led Stanford's historic 3-point barrage in a stunning 100-82 wire-to-wire victory over No. 4 Arizona on Sunday in Stanford, Calif.

The Cardinal (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) made 16 of 25 attempts (64 percent) from behind the arc, including Carlyle's heave from near halfcourt with 2.6 seconds left to set the school record for most 3-pointers in a game.

Caleb Love scored 23 for Arizona (10-3, 1-1), but his aggressive second-half drives to the basket couldn't offset Stanford's long-range shooting. The Wildcats, meanwhile, made only 7 of 26 3-point attempts.

Carlyle, who made his season debut Dec. 17 and was playing in just his fourth game, hit 6 of 8 3-point shots, grabbed eight rebounds and connected on all eight attempts from the free-throw line. Jones was 5 of 6 from 3-point range and made 8 of 9 shots overall.

No. 12 Oklahoma 72, Monmouth 56

Jalon Moore scored a career-high 21 points to the host Sooners past the Hawks in Norman.

Monmouth led with about 13 minutes remaining before John Hugley IV's layup ignited a 17-1 Sooners run to put the game away. Oklahoma (12-1) shot 56.7 percent from the floor after halftime, with Moore going 6 of 6 from the floor and hitting three 3-pointers.

Oklahoma finished nonconference play with back-to-back wins and its best nonconference record since going 11-1 in 2018-19. Monmouth (7-6) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

No. 24 Ole Miss 95, Bryant 78

Allen Flanigan had 20 points and nine rebounds and the Rebels matched the best start in program history with a victory against the Bulldogs in the final nonconference game for both teams in Oxford, Miss.

Matthew Murrell added 18 points and Jaemyn Brakefield had 16 for the Rebels (13-0). Ole Miss tied the record start of the 2007-08 team heading into their SEC opener against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 24 and Rafael Pinzon had 21 to lead the Bulldogs (8-7), who begin America East Conference play at UMBC on Saturday.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Top 25 roundup: Stanford downs No. 4 Arizona puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.

FLM Direct-Baller

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

You May Also Like!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Go up