top-25-roundup:-stanford-downs-no.-4-arizona

Freshman Kanaan Carlyle scored a career-high 28 points and Spencer Jones added 21 as they led Stanford's historic 3-point barrage in a stunning 100-82 wire-to-wire victory over No. 4 Arizona on Sunday in Stanford, Calif.

The Cardinal (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) made 16 of 25 attempts (64 percent) from behind the arc, including Carlyle's heave from near halfcourt with 2.6 seconds left to set the school record for most 3-pointers in a game.

Caleb Love scored 23 for Arizona (10-3, 1-1), but his aggressive second-half drives to the basket couldn't offset Stanford's long-range shooting. The Wildcats, meanwhile, made only 7 of 26 3-point attempts.

Carlyle, who made his season debut Dec. 17 and was playing in just his fourth game, hit 6 of 8 3-point shots, grabbed eight rebounds and connected on all eight attempts from the free-throw line. Jones was 5 of 6 from 3-point range and made 8 of 9 shots overall.

No. 12 Oklahoma 72, Monmouth 56

Jalon Moore scored a career-high 21 points to the host Sooners past the Hawks in Norman.

Monmouth led with about 13 minutes remaining before John Hugley IV's layup ignited a 17-1 Sooners run to put the game away. Oklahoma (12-1) shot 56.7 percent from the floor after halftime, with Moore going 6 of 6 from the floor and hitting three 3-pointers.

Oklahoma finished nonconference play with back-to-back wins and its best nonconference record since going 11-1 in 2018-19. Monmouth (7-6) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

No. 24 Ole Miss 95, Bryant 78

Allen Flanigan had 20 points and nine rebounds and the Rebels matched the best start in program history with a victory against the Bulldogs in the final nonconference game for both teams in Oxford, Miss.

Matthew Murrell added 18 points and Jaemyn Brakefield had 16 for the Rebels (13-0). Ole Miss tied the record start of the 2007-08 team heading into their SEC opener against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 24 and Rafael Pinzon had 21 to lead the Bulldogs (8-7), who begin America East Conference play at UMBC on Saturday.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Top 25 roundup: Stanford downs No. 4 Arizona puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.