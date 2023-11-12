top-25-roundup:-uconn-off-to-2-0-start-in-title-defense

Tristen Newton poured in 22 points as all five starters scored in double figures to propel No. 6 UConn to a 107-67 victory over Stonehill on Saturday afternoon in Hartford, Conn.

Newton made 7 of 11 shots from the field and finished with seven rebounds and five steals for the Huskies (2-0), who have started their national title defense with back-to-back victories. Stephon Castle supplied 17 points and eight boards, while Donovan Clingan (16 points), Alex Karaban (15) and Cam Spencer (12) rounded out the starting five.

UConn made up for a poor performance from beyond the arc (10-for-31) by sinking 21 of 23 free-throw attempts.

Stonehill’s Jackson Benigni, an East Hampton, Conn., native, gave family and friends something for which to cheer after sharing game-high honors with 22 points on 9-for-14 shooting. Chas Stinson chipped in 10 points, but the Skyhawks (1-2) did not receive more than eight points from anyone else.

No. 7 Houston 82, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 50

J’Wan Roberts and L.J. Cryer combined for 32 points as the Cougars rolled to a victory over the visiting Islanders on Saturday.

Roberts paired 17 points with nine rebounds while Cryer added 15 points to carry Houston (2-0), which delivered the knockout blow almost immediately out of the locker room, opening the second half with two dunks from Ja’Vier Francis, a third from Roberts and a Cryer 3-pointer that yielded a 50-30 lead.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi shot 24.3 percent in the second half, coming undone against the Cougars’ defense. Lance-Amir Paul led the Islanders with 10 points.

No. 8 Creighton 89, North Dakota State 60

Trey Alexander recorded 21 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists to help the Bluejays roll to a victory over the Bison at Omaha, Neb.

Baylor Scheierman added 17 points and six assists for Creighton (2-0), which won its first two games by an average of 40 points. Star big man Ryan Kalkbrenner scored all 13 of his points in the second half for the Bluejays.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas scored 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting for North Dakota State (2-1). The Bison fell to 0-12 all-time against Creighton, which broke the game open with a 16-0 run to begin the second half.

-Field Level Media