top-25-roundup:-washington-ends-no.-7-gonzaga’s-pac-12-win-streak

Keion Brooks Jr. scored 17 points, including four late free throws, as Washington upset No. 7 Gonzaga 78-73 on Saturday night in Seattle, ending the Bulldogs' 16-game winning streak against Pac-12 Conference opponents.

Sahvir Wheeler had 16 points for the Huskies (6-3), who had lost seven games in a row and 14 of 15 to Gonzaga since Mark Few became the Bulldogs' coach in 1999.

Graham Ike led Gonzaga (7-2) with 18 points. Seattle native Nolan Hickman scored 17 and Anton Watson had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Watson made two free throws with 7:12 left to put Gonzaga up 70-68. Brooks made two free throws to tie it with 5:14 left. Wheeler's driving layup with 3:41 to go gave the Huskies their first lead since the game's opening minute.

Two free throws by Johnson made it 74-70 with 1:08 left. After Ike pulled the Bulldogs within 74-73, Brooks made four free throws in the final 41 seconds to clinch the victory.

No. 1 Arizona 98, No. 23 Wisconsin 73

Pelle Larsson scored 21 points to lead the hot-shooting Wildcats, who emphatically defended their new top ranking by blowing out the Badgers in Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona (8-0) shot 58.3 percent from the field, including making 12 of 26 from 3-point range, and was in total command after burying Wisconsin (7-3) with a 25-8 run to the end the first half. The Wildcats were up by 17 at the break and expanded it to as much as 31 after halftime.

Caleb Love scored 20 points for Arizona, including eight during the key run to end the first half that put the Wildcats up 48-31. Love added seven rebounds and five assists. John Blackwell scored 17 points to lead Wisconsin, while Steven Crowl scored 11.

No. 2 Kansas 73, Missouri 64

Hunter Dickinson had another double-double, with 13 points and 16 rebounds, as the Jayhawks continued their dominance over the Tigers with a victory in Lawrence, Kan.

Kansas (9-1) was led by Kevin McCullar Jr. and KJ Adams Jr. with 17 points each. McCullar added nine rebounds. Elmarko Jackson chipped in 11 points for the Jayhawks. Columbia, Mo., native Dajuan Harris Jr. had eight points and five assists against his hometown team.

Missouri (7-3) was led by Sean East II with a game-high 21 points. Nick Honor added 17 points.

No. 3 Houston 89, Jackson State 55

L.J. Cryer recorded his fourth 20-point game of the season while freshman forward Joseph Tugler grabbed a career-high nine rebounds as the Cougars methodically pulled away from the Tigers to claim a home win.

Cryer scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half. Sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux corralled a game-high 10 rebounds for the Cougars. Sophomore guard Emanuel Sharp led the Cougars with 25 points on 5-for-9 3-point shooting.

Jackson State leading scorer Ken Evans Jr. tallied only six points after scoring two during a foul-plagued first half. Coltie Young paced the Tigers, who committed 24 turnovers, with 13 points. Zeke Cook and Jordan O'Neal fouled out for Jackson State.

No. 4 Purdue 92, Alabama 86

Zach Edey matched his season high of 35 points and also collected seven rebounds in his return home to help the Boilermakers post a victory over the Crimson Tide in the Hall of Fame Series in Toronto.

Braden Smith made four 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists for Purdue (9-1). Edey, a Toronto native, played his first game in his hometown since his sophomore season of high school.

Mark Sears matched his career best with 35 points while establishing a new career high of eight 3-pointers for Alabama (6-3). The Crimson Tide moved within 89-86 on Sears' steal and layup with 20 seconds left in the game, but the Boilermakers hung on.

No. 5 UConn 101, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63

Alex Karaban scored a career-high 26 points and had seven rebounds to lead the Huskies to a victory over the visiting Golden Lions in Storrs, Conn.

Tristen Newton (16 points), Cam Spencer (15) and Donovan Clingan (11) also scored in double figures for the Huskies, who shot 33 of 59 from the field (55.9 percent). UConn (9-1) scored 56 points in the second half, when it connected on 10 of its 16 3-point attempts.

Rashad Williams made five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 23 points for UAPB (4-7).

No. 8 Marquette 78, Notre Dame 59

Oso Ighodaro had 20 points and Tyler Kolek added 17 as the Golden Eagles scored the first 17 points of the game and coasted to the nonconference victory over the longtime rival Fighting Irish in Milwaukee.

Marquette (8-2) was in control on both ends of the floor from the opening tip. Notre Dame missed its first seven shots, going 0-for-4 from 3-point range, while also committing eight turnovers. The Irish (4-5) finally got on the scoreboard on Markus Burton's putback with 12:53 left in the first half.

Marquette continued to dominate, pushing the halftime lead to 52-24 on Sean Jones' 3-pointer just ahead of the buzzer. Burton (20 points) was the lone player in double figures for the Irish, who have lost three of their past four games.

No. 10 Creighton 109, Central Michigan 64

Reserve Isaac Traudt led a balanced scoring effort with a season-high 18 points as the Bluejays cruised to a victory over the Chippewas in Omaha, Neb.

Traudt was lethal from 3-point range, going 5-for-6 from beyond the arc. The Bluejays (8-1) hit 15 of 31 shots from long distance as a team, getting four treys from both Mason Miller and Trey Alexander in the blowout victory. Miller finished with a career-high 17 points, while Alexander (15 points), Ryan Kalkbrenner (15), Fredrick King (14) and Baylor Scheierman (13) also scored in double figures for Creighton.

Derrick Butler paced the Chippewas (3-6) with 28 points on 13-of-21 shooting to go along with seven boards. Anthony Pritchard supplied 22 points, but the other seven Central Michigan players to see the floor combined for just 14.

No. 12 Texas 77, Houston Christian 50

Max Abmas poured in 16 points as the Longhorns got back on the winning track with a victory over the Huskies in Austin, Texas.

Texas (7-2) never trailed but led by just a point before outscoring Houston Christian 19-0 over the final 10:47 of the first half, which proved to be the decisive stretch of the game. Kadin Shedrick added 15 points for the Longhorns.

Marcus Greene led Houston Christian (1-7) with 15 points, while Michael Imariagbe added 11 points and 12 rebounds and Bonke Maring took 13 rebounds.

Saint Mary's 64, No. 13 Colorado State 61

Augustas Marciulionis scored a career-high 18 points before fouling out with the score tied, and the Gaels held on to upset the Rams in the nonconference matchup in Fort Collins, Colo.

Joshua Jefferson had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Aidan Mahaney scored 10 points for Saint Mary's (5-5), which began the season ranked No. 23.

Isaiah Stevens scored 20 points, Patrick Cartier had 16 and Nique Clifford finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for Colorado State (9-1), which had climbed to its highest ranking in program history this week.

Utah 73, No. 14 BYU 69

Gabe Madsen made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and the Utes handed the Cougars their first loss of the season, beating their fierce rivals at Salt Lake City.

Branden Carlson added 15 points and eight rebounds as Utah (7-2) won its fourth consecutive game. Keba Keita added 10 points as the Utes halted their three-game slide in matchups with the Cougars.

Jaxson Robinson scored 17 points and Richie Saunders added 13 for the Cougars (8-1), who had a 13-game nonconference winning streak halted. Dallin Hall had 11 points, Spencer Johnson contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Trevin Knell also had 10 points for BYU.

No. 16 Kentucky 81, Penn 66

Coming off the bench, Aaron Bradshaw had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots and Rob Dillingham scored 17 points as the Wildcats defeated the Quakers in Philadelphia.

Antonio Reeves added 16 points for Kentucky (7-2), which avenged an 80-73 loss to UNC Wilmington.

Clark Slajchert led Penn (6-5) with 17 points and Tyler Perkins added 15. Sam Brown scored 12 and Nick Spinoso had 10 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots.

No. 17 Tennessee 86, No. 20 Illinois 79

Dalton Knecht scored 13 of his team-high 21 points in the first seven minutes of the second half to spark the Volunteers to a nonconference victory over the Fighting Illini in Knoxville, Tenn.

All five starters scored in double figures for Tennessee (6-3), which limited Illinois to 35.4 percent shooting from the field and improved to 1-3 against ranked opponents. Jonas Aidoo posted 14 points and seven rebounds, while Santiago Vescovi contributed 12 points and nine rebounds.

Quincy Guerrier paced Illinois (7-2) with a season-high 22 points. All-American candidate Terrence Shannon Jr. scored nine points in the final two minutes to reach 22 points as well, but he hit just 5 of 16 field-goal attempts.

No. 18 James Madison 84, Old Dominion 69

T.J. Bickerstaff delivered 21 points and 12 rebounds as the Dukes rolled past the host Monarchs in the in-state Royal Rivalry in Norfolk, Va.

Michael Green III supplied 13 points and nine assists, quarterbacking the nation's highest-scoring team as the Dukes (9-0) are off to their best start in program history. Jaylen Carey made all six of his shots, scoring 13 points, and Terrence Edwards Jr. added 13 points, five assists and three blocked shots as the Dukes beat the Monarchs for the fifth straight time.

James Madison made 54 percent of its shots from the floor and 9 of 24 (37.5 percent) from beyond the arc. The Dukes made 48 points in the paint compared to 32 for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins scored 19 points to pace Old Dominion (3-6), which lost its third straight.

No. 19 Oklahoma 79, Arkansas 70

Javian McCollum scored 20 points to lead the Sooners past the Razorbacks in Tulsa, Oklahoma. McCollum added five rebounds and four assists.

The Sooners (9-0) continued their best start since their Final Four run in 2015-16 while the loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Razorbacks (6-4).

When Arkansas made a run to get back into the game early in the second half, McCollum kept slamming the door. First, he hit a 3-pointer in the opening minutes after the Razorbacks had quickly cut the Sooners' 12-point halftime lead to six. Not long afterward, McCollum drew a foul on a 3-pointer and hit all three shots to kick off a 12-0 Oklahoma run.

No. 22 Duke 80, Charlotte 56

Freshman Jared McCain scored 14 of his season-high 21 points in the first half and the Blue Devils solved some of their recent woes, drilling the 49ers to snap a two-game losing streak at Durham, N.C.

Jeremy Roach's 18 points, reserve Jaylen Blakes' 15 and Mark Mitchell's 12 gave a boost to Duke (6-3). Charlotte chopped what had been a 25-point deficit to 55-44 with about 14 minutes left in the game. But by the time the 49ers made just their second field goal in a span of over eight minutes, the Blue Devils had built a 71-51 lead.

Lu'Cye Patterson had 14 points and Nik Graves posted all 10 of his points in the second half for Charlotte (5-4), which made only 4 of 20 shots from 3-point range.

No. 24 Clemson 74, TCU 66

The Tigers kept their perfect record intact thanks to a strong second-half performance from senior Joseph Girard III as they knocked off the Horned Frogs in Toronto.

Girard was a big part of the Tigers' offense throughout the game, scoring seven of his side's first nine points in the first half. The guard shot 5 for 13 from the floor and 8 for 9 from the free-throw line, leading Clemson (9-0) with 21 points. Senior PJ Hall added 17 points for the Tigers.

The Horned Frogs scored their fewest points of the season and shot 32.2 percent from the field, their lowest mark so far. Scarborough, Ontario, native Emanuel Miller led TCU with 16 points.

No. 25 San Diego State 63, UC Irvine 62

The Aztecs coughed up a 16-point, second-half lead, then rallied to close the game with six points in the final 44 seconds to slip past the visiting Anteaters.

San Diego State (8-2) -- playing without standout forward Jaedon LeDee, who was a late scratch due to an elbow injury -- went ahead 42-26 early in the second half. But reserve Jay Pal's dunk for two of his team-high 15 points with 15:14 remaining in regulation marked the Aztecs' last field goal for a stretch lasting longer than 13 minutes.

UC Irvine (6-4) went on runs of 13-2 and 14-2 during the San Diego State field-goal drought. Justin Hohn, who scored a game-high 16 points, made the last of his four 3-pointers with 59 seconds remaining to give the Anteaters a 62-57 lead.

