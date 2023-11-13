top-25-roundup:-weber-state’s-burst-dooms-no.-23-saint-mary’s

Dillon Jones scored a career-high 29 points and added 10 rebounds and Weber State overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half to post a 61-57 upset of No. 23 Saint Mary’s on Sunday night at Moraga, Calif.

Blaise Threatt had nine points and four steals for the Wildcats (2-0), who outscored the Gaels 30-10 over the final 13:18 to notch the stunning upset. Aidan Mahaney and Harry Wessels scored 11 points apiece and Alex Ducas had 10 for Saint Mary’s (2-1).

A layup by Threatt gave Weber State a 58-53 lead with 2:21 left. Mitchell Saxen hit two free throws for the Gaels with 1:58 left before Weber State’s Alex Tew slammed home a putback dunk with 1:23 remaining. Saxen scored on a putback as Saint Mary’s moved within 60-57 with 1:03 left.

The Wildcats were called for a shot-clock violation with 11 seconds left. But Mahaney missed a 3-pointer with just over three seconds left, and Ducas missed the follow. Threatt split two free throws with 1.5 seconds left as Weber State defeated Saint Mary’s for the first time in five meetings.

No. 19 North Carolina 90, Lehigh 68

Armando Bacot collected 22 points and 20 rebounds and teammate RJ Davis added 22 points as the Tar Heels ripped the Mountain Hawks in Chapel Hill, N.C.

It marked the third career game reaching the 20-20 level for Bacot, a 6-foot-11 forward in his fifth season. It was his seventh game with at least 20 rebounds. He sat out the final four minutes after North Carolina established a comfortable margin. Harrison Ingram gave the Tar Heels (2-0) a boost with 14 points.

Keith Higgins Jr. scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half for Lehigh (0-3). Tyler Whitney-Sidney added 10 points.

No. 20 Baylor 77, Gardner-Webb 62

Ja’Kobe Walter hit for 14 points and Yves Missi added 11 and a career-high five blocks to help the Bears top the Bulldogs in Waco, Texas.

Baylor (3-0) trailed by three points with 15:21 left in the second half before rallying behind its defense and the hot hand of RayJ Dennis. Dennis had five straight points for the Bears in a 12-2 run over the ensuing six minutes. Jayden Nunn added 12 points for Baylor.

Gardner-Webb’s Julien Soumaoro led all scorers with 16 points, while DQ Nicholas added 10 for the Bulldogs (1-2).

