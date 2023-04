Kur Teng, a four-star guard, committed to Michigan State on Monday, giving coach Tom Izzo his first recruit in the 2024 class.

The 247Sports composite lists Teng as the No. 8 overall shooting guard and No. 37 overall player in the nation.

Teng, from Bradford Christian Academy in Haverhill, Mass., chose Michigan State over Rutgers and Providence.

In the National Prep Showcase this winter, Teng averaged 22 points, 6.5 rebounds and four assists per game, according to 247Sports.

